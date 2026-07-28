Inizio Launches Connected Insights to Transform Global Medical Information

Expanded APAC expertise, enhanced global infrastructure, and AI-enabled innovation help life sciences organizations generate actionable insights from every scientific interaction.

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Inizio today announced a significant expansion of its Global Medical Information capabilities through Inizio Engage, introducing Connected Insights to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies transform Medical Information from a responsive support function into a strategic source of intelligence. Combining expanded Asia-Pacific (APAC) expertise, enhanced global infrastructure, and AI-enabled innovation, the investment enables organizations to generate actionable insights from every scientific interaction while delivering consistent, high-quality Medical Information at global scale.

The investment builds on one of the industry's largest Global Medical Information organizations, supporting:

More than one million Medical Information interactions annually

500+ products across 55+ global programs

Delivery in more than 20 languages

10x increase in training simulations by AI powered personas

50% improvement in training success through AI-enabled learning

As therapies become increasingly specialized and scientific engagement grows more complex, Medical Information teams are expected to do far more than answer inquiries. Organizations are looking to identify emerging trends, better understand healthcare professional and patient needs, and generate insights that strengthen Medical Affairs strategy, all while maintaining scientific accuracy, regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer experiences. Our Connected Insights ensures the value of every Medical Information interaction extends beyond the individual inquiry turning real-world engagement data into actionable intelligence that informs strategy, uncovers opportunities, and creates value across a client's entire portfolio.

"Medical Information has become one of the richest sources of scientific insight across the product lifecycle," said Jenny Reid-Young, Vice President, Global Medical Information, Inizio Engage. "Organizations that can connect those interactions across markets and translate them into meaningful intelligence will make better decisions, improve customer experiences and strengthen Medical Affairs strategy. Our expanded capabilities are designed to help clients do exactly that, combining global consistency with local expertise while unlocking greater value from every scientific interaction."

Designed to support organizations operating across global and regional markets, Inizio Engage delivers Medical Information programs in more than 20 languages, combining the simplicity of a single global partner with deep local expertise. Its globally connected teams understand the regulatory, cultural, linguistic and healthcare system requirements unique to each market, ensuring every program is delivered with consistency, scientific rigor and compliance.

The expansion includes:

Continued growth across the APAC region, providing enhanced regional expertise and localized scientific support.

Expanded global infrastructure and operational capabilities that strengthen scalability, governance and delivery consistency.

AI-enabled innovation embedded throughout the Medical Information workflow, including AI-powered training personas, speech analytics, virtual agents, agent assist and Voice of the Agent capabilities that transform every interaction into Connected Insights.

Amy Van Sant, Global President, Medical Affairs, Inizio Engage, added: "By combining scientific expertise with AI-enabled capabilities and global scale, we're helping clients unlock significantly more value from every interaction and redefine what's possible through Global Medical Information."

These investments reinforce Inizio's broader commitment to Intelligent Commercialization, connecting scientific expertise, technology and data-driven insight to help life sciences organizations make better decisions, improve engagement and deliver stronger outcomes across the product lifecycle.

To learn more about Inizio's expanded Global Medical Information capabilities delivered by Inizio Engage, visit:

https://inizioengage.com/medical-affairs/medical-information-services/

About Inizio: Inizio is a commercialization partner providing tailored, innovative solutions to help health and life sciences companies across the clinical development and commercialization journey. By simplifying the complex and enhancing outcomes, Inizio helps unlock value at every stage of the asset lifecycle. Learn more at www.inizio.com.

About Inizio Engage: Inizio Engage is a global healthcare engagement and commercialization partner delivering data-driven strategy, creative solutions, and advanced analytics to life sciences organizations. As a long-term strategic partner, we help improve HCP and patient engagement in an evolving healthcare landscape. With 6,000+ experts across 20+ countries, Inizio Engage combines global scale, local market expertise, and innovative thinking to power smarter health decisions, stronger brand performance, and measurable real-world impact. Learn more at: www.inizioengage.com

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SOURCE Inizio