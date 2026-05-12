Inizio Launches Intelligent Congress to Turn Event Investment into Measurable Impact

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Inizio, the leading global commercialization partner to the health and life sciences industry, today announced the launch of Intelligent Congress - a connected, end-to-end solution designed to maximize the value of congress investment and deliver measurable business impact.

Medical congresses remain one of the most important opportunities for engaging healthcare professionals (HCPs), sharing new data, and shaping clinical practice. However, many organizations still approach congresses as standalone events, with fragmented planning across teams, limited alignment to business objectives, and little clarity on what success looks like.

"Congresses are one of the few moments where the entire healthcare ecosystem comes together, but too often the opportunity is diluted by disconnected planning and unclear objectives." said Lauren Ince, Chief Growth Officer at Emota, Inizio Engage.

A more strategic, connected approach to congress engagement

By operating as a single, integrated partner across the full congress lifecycle, Inizio helps clients cut through complexity, align stakeholders, and gain clearer confidence in the impact of their congress investments. Our strength lies in an unmatched vantage point - combining deep, cross-functional expertise with end-to-end visibility across the product lifecycle.

Intelligent Congress is built on this foundation. Drawing on more than 30 years of experience across therapy areas, it unites strategy, experience design, delivery, and measurement into one cohesive model. This depth and breadth enable clients to move beyond fragmented, activity-based metrics and instead focus on what truly matters - meaningful shifts in HCP understanding, engagement, and behavior.

"Intelligent Congress ensures that scientific exchange and engagement is meaningful, measurable, and informative. By connecting scientific strategy with coordinated execution and purposeful insights, we can support more effective engagement with HCPs and ultimately, better outcomes for patients." said Matt Wadyka, Chief Client Strategy Officer, Inizio Medical.

Industry data highlights both the opportunity and the challenge. Around two-thirds of HCPs report that information shared at congresses can influence their clinical practice, yet the average booth interaction lasts just a few minutes. This makes it critical for companies to be intentional in how they design and deliver their presence.

A more consistent and engaging experience for HCPs

Intelligent Congress is built around a four-step framework that supports clients across the entire congress calendar and beyond. This includes defining objectives and priorities upfront, capturing real-time insights during congress, and using post-event analysis to inform future strategy. The approach provides clients with a clear understanding of their congress impact and goes one step further by evaluating it against key datasets - assessing how it contributes to a tangible change in behavior and ultimately, enhances patient outcomes.

"This is where Intelligent Congress changes the conversation. It gives organizations the tools and data to understand what's working, what isn't, and how to continuously improve - so congress becomes a driver of long-term scientific and commercial impact, not just a moment in time." said Colin Stanley, Chief Commercial Officer, Inizio.

The solution draws on Inizio's global experience supporting congress activity across therapeutic areas and markets. To date, the organization has partnered with more than 80 clients across 27 countries, facilitating over 1,000 HCP engagements, managing more than 25,500 attendees, and delivering thousands of congress-related activities.

About Inizio

Inizio is a leading commercialization partner that provides tailored, innovative solutions to help health and life sciences companies globally with their clinical development and commercialization journeys, maximizing patient access.

With more than 10,500 employees across five business units, Medical, Ignite, Evoke, Engage and Biotech, Inizio support clients through every pivotal moment of their asset lifecycle, from discovery to post-launch, offering specialized expertise across all therapeutic areas to maximize asset potential and impact, and enhance treatment outcomes.

For more information visit: www.inizio.com

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SOURCE Inizio