/C O R R E C T I O N -- Initio Medical Group/

INITIO Welcomes Dr. Kevin Smith as Head of Advisory Board to Accelerate Healthcare Innovation

BURNABY, BC, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - INITIO Medical Group is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Kevin Smith as Head of its Advisory Board. A visionary in healthcare leadership, Dr. Smith brings decades of experience from overseeing Canada's largest academic health sciences center, recognized among the top institutions globally for research, education, and clinical excellence.

Dr. Smith's strategic acumen and proven leadership in innovation align closely with INITIO's commitment to advancing medical infrastructure, strengthening cancer care, and enhancing Canada's clinical capabilities in radiopharmaceuticals. His appointment reflects INITIO's dedication to forging partnerships that empower the Canadian healthcare ecosystem and drive sustainable, systemic improvements in patient outcomes.

Joining INITIO at a pivotal time of growth and innovation, Dr. Smith will contribute his deep understanding of sector trends, governance, and transformative models for healthcare delivery. His insights are poised to further INITIO's ambitious mission: to advance precision oncology, foster high-impact collaborations, and secure Canada's health sovereignty through leading-edge cancer care solutions.

About Dr. Kevin Smith

Dr. Kevin Smith, O.Ont., KSG, is the President & CEO of University Health Network (UHN), Canada's largest academic health sciences centre and consistently recognized as one of the world's top hospitals. With a career spanning leadership roles in academic hospitals, university administration, and health systems, Dr. Smith is a pioneer in advancing integrated care models across the continuum of health and social services.

Dr. Smith is a Professor at the Institute for Medical Sciences, Department of Medicine, Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation (IHPME), and the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto. His expertise in governance and health care leadership has been shaped by education in Canada, the U.S., and the United Kingdom, as well as advanced certifications from the Institute of Corporate Directors, Harvard's Program in Effective Governance, and the Wharton School CEO Program for Health Care Leadership. Dr. Smith has been the grateful recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Silver and Golden Jubilee Medals and was honoured to be made a Knight of St. Gregory by the Pope for his long-term contributions to health care.

About INITIO Medical Group

INITIO Medical Group is at the forefront of advancing cancer care through innovative medical solutions in radiopharmaceuticals and is dedicated to advancing the field of Theranostics through innovative clinical practices and strategic partnerships. With a focus on precision oncology, INITIO Medical is committed to expanding access to state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, improving patient outcomes, and contributing to Canada's health sovereignty in cancer treatment. Our mission is to bridge gaps in healthcare, working collaboratively with provincial authorities to increase access to life-saving technologies in Canada. For more information, visit www.initiomedical.ca

Correction: An earlier version of this release had the headline as "INITIO Welcomes Dr. Kevin Smith, CEO of University Health Network, to Advisory Board to Accelerate Healthcare Innovation," which has been changed to read "INITIO Welcomes Dr. Kevin Smith as Head of Advisory Board to Accelerate Healthcare Innovation." The first sentence in the first paragraph has been updated as well, which now reads "INITIO Medical Group is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Kevin Smith as Head of its Advisory Board."

