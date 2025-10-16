INITIO Medical Becomes First ICPO Theranostics Clinical Center of Excellence in North America

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - INITIO Medical has been recognized by The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) as the first ICPO Theranostics Clinical Center of Excellence in Canada and North America. This accreditation underscores INITIO Medical's commitment to advancing Theranostics and delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.

Odile Jaume, CEO of the ICPO Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm about INITIO Medical Theranostics Center in Burnaby-Vancouver, Canada, joining the ICPO Center Network and stated: "We are proud to recognize INITIO Medical as the first ICPO Theranostics Clinical Center of Excellence in Canada - and so far in North America. Our accreditation scheme follows the international guidelines established by SNMMI, EANM, ENETS, and IAEA ensuring the highest standards in Theranostics clinical practice. The recognition was formally presented to Dr. Philip Cohen and Mina Bechai during the ICPO Reception & Center Certification Ceremony held in Barcelona last October 4, 2025 - right before the EANM annual meeting. We plan to establish a strong collaboration with INITIO Medical stressing education through the ICPO Academy for Theranostics and INITIO's on-site training resources, this will result in further strengthening ICPO´s mission to advance Theranostics and expand patient access to this innovative therapy in Canada and globally."

Mina Bechai, Founder and CEO of INITIO Medical, said: "This recognition is a significant achievement for our team and a testament to our dedication to advancing precision oncology. We are honored to be the first in North America to receive this accreditation and look forward to collaborating with the ICPO Foundation to expand access to Theranostics and improve patient outcomes."

Dr. Francois Lamoureux, President of the Canadian Association of Nuclear Medicine (CANM), also commented on the achievement: "The recognition of INITIO Medical as the first ICPO Theranostics Clinical Center of Excellence in North America is a proud moment for Canada. It reflects the growing expertise and leadership in nuclear medicine within our country. This milestone will inspire further advancements in Theranostics and ensure that Canadian patients have access to the highest quality nuclear medicine services."

About INITIO Medical Group

INITIO Medical Group is at the forefront of advancing cancer care through innovative medical solutions in radiopharmaceuticals and is dedicated to advancing the field of Theranostics through innovative clinical practices and strategic partnerships. With a focus on precision oncology, INITIO Medical is committed to expanding access to state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, improving patient outcomes, and contributing to Canada's health sovereignty in cancer treatment. Our mission is to bridge gaps in healthcare, working collaboratively with provincial authorities to increase access to life-saving technologies in Canada. For more information, visit www.initiomedical.ca

About the ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a nonprofit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. The ICPO Foundation aims to scale global patient access to Radiomolecular Precision Oncology, a highly targeted cancer therapy with low side effects and improved efficacy. By building a collaborative network of certified ICPO Centers and providing world-class education through the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, the foundation is driving the adoption of innovative cancer care worldwide. For more information, visit www.icpo.foundation .

