Ingenico Launches Next-Generation AXIUM Payment Device Family and Ingenico 360 Unified Cloud Platform

SURESNES, France, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ingenico, a global leader in payment solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation AXIUM payment device family and Ingenico 360, a unified cloud platform designed to deliver consistent, enterprise-grade payment experiences while simplifying large-scale payment operations.

Unveiled at Ingenico Paytech 2026, the company's annual conference, the new portfolio provides a modern foundation that accelerates innovation, streamlines estate management, and supports the rapid rollout of new services worldwide.

Smarter, Simpler Devices Designed for Merchants

The new AXIUM family is built on a common architecture that spans mobile, countertop, multilane, self-service, PIN pad, and SoftPOS form factors. Every AXIUM device shares the same core design principles, is certified to PCI PTS v7, and runs Android 14, ensuring consistent security, compliance, and behavior across global deployments.

Key capabilities of the new AXIUM family include:

Unified architecture that streamlines certification and lifecycle management across diverse payment environments

that streamlines certification and lifecycle management across diverse payment environments Android 14 foundation field-upgradable to future Android versions

field-upgradable to future Android versions PCI PTS v7 compliance delivering the highest level of global regulatory readiness

delivering the highest level of global regulatory readiness AI-ready design optimized for real-world use cases in combination with Ingenico 360

optimized for real-world use cases in combination with Ingenico 360 Support for digital identity, stablecoin acceptance, loyalty, and digital receipts

digital identity, acceptance, loyalty, and digital receipts Redesigned, intuitive UX with secondary display, LED guidance, integrated flows, haptics, and audio cues

"The excitement around our next-gen AXIUM range, especially the flagship DX8, shows how strongly customers value devices that combine great design with true enterprise strength. With Ingenico 360, we're giving them a secure, scalable platform that lets them evolve their payment experiences with more speed and confidence as the future of payments accelerates." said Floris de Kort, Chief Executive Officer at Ingenico.

Ingenico 360: One Unified Platform for Payment Operations

Ingenico 360 is a cloud-native platform that integrates device management, transaction services, POS connectivity, applications, merchant tools, data and analytics, digital receipts, and developer capabilities through a single, cohesive architecture. Common data services operate consistently across the platform, providing complete visibility and enabling deeper operational insight.

Ingenico 360 is now live across Europe, the Americas, and APAC, leveraging Ingenico's global footprint with tens of millions of managed payment devices deployed worldwide. The platform's modular approach allows customers to adopt services progressively and expand functionality over time, without rearchitecting existing environments.

Real-time monitoring, analytics, and remote management capabilities enable proactive issue detection, faster resolution, and improved uptime across large, distributed estates.

"AXIUM and Ingenico 360 were designed together as a single platform," said Erik Vlugt, Chief Product Officer at Ingenico. "With the next-generation AXIUM family, we deliver a unified, AI-ready payment foundation with shared certifications, upgrade paths, and extended capabilities. Paired with Ingenico 360, we enable our customers to scale globally, innovate faster, and launch new services without increasing operational complexity."

Designed, Built, and Owned by Ingenico

Both the AXIUM devices and Ingenico 360 are designed, engineered, secured, and supported end-to-end by Ingenico. All hardware, software, and cloud development is performed in France by Ingenico's own engineering teams, giving the company full ownership of the entire technology stack.

This integrated approach ensures strong IP protection, long-term platform continuity, and the ability to respond rapidly to evolving innovation, security, compliance, and regulatory requirements. It is designed to address data sovereignty and geopolitical risk considerations that are increasingly important for banks, acquirers, and large merchants operating globally.

