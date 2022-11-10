Infrastructure funding will support the Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated to address regional housing needs

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Charles McNeely, Chairperson of the Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated, and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, marked a historic investment for housing and infrastructure in the communities of Colville Lake, Fort Good Hope, Norman Wells and Tulita. Through the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund (ICIF), the Government of Canada is providing a total of $25.5 million to the Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated, who will distribute these funds to the land corporations in the four communities.

The ICIF, announced in Budget 2021, provides recipients with the flexibility to design and deliver infrastructure projects that make the most sense for their communities. For Indigenous Modern Treaty and Self-Governing partners, some of these projects are expected to include upgrades to water systems, the construction of cultural and community facilities, and building new homes for current residents and future growth.

The Government of Canada is working to reduce social and economic inequities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities and is making immediate and long-term investments to help close critical infrastructure gaps.

Quotes

"SSI appreciates the efforts of Canada to assist with badly-needed housing in the Sahtu Region and looks forward to additional progress in the next year. Both parties know of the challenges facing the region's residents and SSI believes we can through our joint efforts, help to address this most basic human need."

Charles McNeely

Chairperson, Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated

"Advancing infrastructure priorities for Modern Treaty and Self-Government partners such as the Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated is a shared priority. With this first-of-its-kind investment, our partner will chart their own path to self-determination and improve the well-being of their members."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"Our government is committed to closing the infrastructure and housing gaps faced by Indigenous communities in the North. The funding allocated to the Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated announced today will help to support a brighter future for communities in the Sahtu."

Michael McLeod

MP, Northwest Territories

Quick facts

Budget 2021 provided distinctions-based investments of $6 billion over five years, starting in 2021-22, with $388.9 million ongoing investments to support infrastructure in Indigenous communities, including:

over five years, starting in 2021-22, with ongoing investments to support infrastructure in Indigenous communities, including: $4.3 billion over four years, starting in 2021-22, for the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund, a distinctions-based fund to support immediate demands, as prioritized by Indigenous partners and with shovel-ready infrastructure projects in First Nations, including with Modern Treaty and Self-Governing First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities.

over four years, starting in 2021-22, for the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund, a distinctions-based fund to support immediate demands, as prioritized by Indigenous partners and with shovel-ready infrastructure projects in First Nations, including with Modern Treaty and Self-Governing First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities.

$1.7 billion over five years, starting in 2021-22, with $388.9 million in ongoing investments to support the operation and maintenance of First Nation community infrastructure on reserves.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: media may contact: Renelle Arsenault, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Phone: 819-934-2302