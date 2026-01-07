Infosys and Cognition Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate the AI Value Journey for Global Enterprises

Integrated capabilities of AI Software Engineer Devin and Infosys Topaz Fabric™ to accelerate software development, boost engineering productivity, and deliver faster time-to-market

SAN FRANCISCO and BENGALURU, India, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next generation digital services and consulting, and Cognition, the leading AI coding agent company and makers of Devin, the first AI software engineer, today announced a strategic collaboration to scale Devin across global enterprises. The collaboration will deploy Devin across Infosys' internal engineering ecosystem and client engagements worldwide. Infosys Topaz Fabric is a purpose-built agentic services suite – a multi-layer AI fabric that unifies infrastructure, models, data, applications, and workflows into a composable, agent-ready ecosystem. Combining the secure, modular architecture of Infosys Topaz Fabric with Cognition's advanced agentic and autonomous engineering capabilities, the collaboration aims to help enterprises achieve accelerated time-to-market, enhanced developer productivity, and reduced modernization timelines.

After using Devin for the past six months and seeing significant improvement across both engineering quality and efficiency, Infosys will integrate Devin into its internal engineering teams, embed Devin within client delivery models, and enable deployment within customers' engineering environments. To scale adoption, Infosys and Cognition are collaborating on shared engineering frameworks and enablement programs designed to bring the integrated capabilities of Infosys Topaz Fabric and Devin to engineers across industries.

Infosys Topaz Fabric and Devin will automate brown field engineering, tech debt reduction and modernization, while creating virtual engineers to resolve complex production and maintenance challenges. To ensure secure, enterprise-grade adoption, Infosys and Cognition will jointly develop industry-specific solutions, AI-native modernization blueprints, and scalable engineering frameworks, supported by co-innovation labs and enablement programs. Leading the first wave of joint client engagements, Infosys' Financial Services practice is already using Devin to transform engineering delivery across banking, payments, capital markets, insurance, and wealth management.

Scott Wu, Founder & CEO, Cognition, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Infosys to bring the power of autonomous and agentic AI engineering to some of the world's most complex enterprises. Infosys' Exponential Engineering offering perfectly complements our mission to redefine how software is built. Infosys Topaz Fabric and Devin together offer unmatched capability from real-time developer augmentation to fully autonomous engineering execution. Infosys is the first large digital services and consulting firm to deploy agentic tools at this scale. By combining Infosys' deep industry expertise with our platform, we are enabling clients to dramatically accelerate time-to-market, enhance ROI and unlock a new era of engineering transformation."

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Infosys, said, "Our collaboration with Cognition marks a significant step forward in accelerating AI value realization for global enterprises. By integrating Cognition's advanced agentic and autonomous engineering expertise with our industry leading domain and delivery capabilities, we are creating a differentiated value proposition for the market. This synergy is further enhanced by Infosys Topaz Fabric, which will serve as a catalyst for modernization and innovation for clients to achieve their strategic objectives."

