Infosys and Intel Deepen Strategic Collaboration to Unlock AI Value for Enterprises Globally

Focus on scaling production–ready deployments, optimizing performance, and delivering measurable enterprise outcomes across industries with Infosys Topaz and Intel's high-performance compute platforms

BENGALURU, India , March 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Intel, a global leader in computing innovation, today announced the next phase of their strategic collaboration to help enterprises move from AI pilots to production at scale. The expanded collaboration brings together Intel's high–performance, energy–efficient compute platforms and Infosys Topaz Fabric – a purpose-built agentic services suite – a multi-layer AI fabric that unifies infrastructure, models, data, applications, and workflows into a composable, agent-ready ecosystem.

Combining the secure, modular architecture of Infosys Topaz Fabric with Intel's scalable, open hardware and software stack, the collaboration aims to advance open standards across the edge-to-cloud stack and accelerate scalable, secure, and cost–efficient enterprise AI deployments with measurable global impact.

Together, Infosys and Intel are co–innovating on the design, development, optimization, and benchmarking of AI workloads across Intel® Xeon® processors, Intel® Gaudi® AI accelerators, and Intel® AI PCs. The collaboration emphasizes 'right–sized' AI architectures that balance performance, security, and total cost of ownership – unlocking predictable and production–ready outcomes for mission–critical use cases like IT operations, developer productivity and automation workflows across industries.

This collaboration brings together data integration, model management, performance monitoring, and built-in security to help organizations move AI from pilots to real business use. The combined solution also supports advanced AI agents that can access enterprise data, coordinate tasks, and operate with appropriate controls – making it easier to run AI securely and reliably across complex and regulated environments powered by Intel's compute platforms.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, "Our collaboration with Intel reflects Infosys' commitment to embedding AI deeply and responsibly across enterprise operations. By bringing together Intel's compute leadership and the capabilities of Infosys Topaz, we are enabling enterprises to unlock AI value at scale – securely, cost–effectively, and with clear business impact. This aims to help our clients institutionalize AI at the core of their operations and transform their AI journey."

Lip-Bu Tan, Chief Executive Officer, Intel, said, "Working closely with Infosys allows us to bring the power of Intel's AI hardware ecosystem to enterprises globally. Together, we are delivering performance–optimized, energy–efficient, and open AI solutions that clients can deploy wherever their workloads reside – from data centers to the cloud to the edge."

