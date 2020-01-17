Information Update - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from two Greater Toronto Area stores: Products may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada

Jan 17, 2020, 15:38 ET

OTTAWA, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Spanish Fly (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Vigour 800 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Zhen Gongfu (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Spanish Fly Sex Liquid Wild Strawberry

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe

Balout Supermarket

8-13130 Yonge St.,

Richmond Hill, ON

Seized from the retail location

Vigour 800

Sexual enhancement

Product with same name was tested by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and found to contain sildenafil

Balout Supermarket

8-13130 Yonge St.,

Richmond Hill, ON

Seized from the retail location

Zhen Gongfu

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Balout Supermarket

8-13130 Yonge St.,

Richmond Hill, ON

Seized from the retail location

Zhen Gongfu

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Pars Foods Inc.

365 John St., Thornhill, ON

Seized from the retail location

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

