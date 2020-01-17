Information Update - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from two Greater Toronto Area stores: Products may pose serious health risks Français
Jan 17, 2020, 15:38 ET
OTTAWA, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Spanish Fly Sex Liquid Wild Strawberry
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Balout Supermarket
8-13130 Yonge St.,
Richmond Hill, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Vigour 800
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with same name was tested by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and found to contain sildenafil
|
Balout Supermarket
8-13130 Yonge St.,
Richmond Hill, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Zhen Gongfu
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Balout Supermarket
8-13130 Yonge St.,
Richmond Hill, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Zhen Gongfu
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Pars Foods Inc.
365 John St., Thornhill, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
