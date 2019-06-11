Information Update - Multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement supplements seized from Forbidden Pleasures stores in Ontario may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Jaguar 30000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

 

Locations:

 

91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON

 

871 Chemong Rd, Peterborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Kangaroo

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Forbidden Pleasures

 

Locations:

 

91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON

 

871 Chemong Rd, Peterborough, ON

 

1268 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

Master Zone 1500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

 

Locations:

 

91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON

 

871 Chemong Rd, Peterborough, ON

 

1268 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

ResERECTION!

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

 

Locations:

 

91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON

 

1268 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain aminotadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

 

Locations:

 

91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON

 

1268 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

Stiff Nights Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Super Panther 7K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Forbidden Pleasures

 

Locations:

 

91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON

 

871 Chemong Rd, Peterborough, ON

 

1268 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

Triple Green

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Forbidden Pleasures

 

Locations:

 

91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON

 

871 Chemong Rd, Peterborough, ON

 

1268 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Forbidden Pleasures

 

Locations:

 

91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON

 

871 Chemong Rd, Peterborough, ON

 

1268 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

XXLant 3000

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Forbidden Pleasures

871 Chemong Rd, Peterborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709

