Information Update - Multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement supplements seized from Forbidden Pleasures stores in Ontario may pose serious health risks
Jun 11, 2019, 11:07 ET
OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Jaguar 30000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
Locations:
91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON
871 Chemong Rd, Peterborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Kangaroo
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
Locations:
91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON
871 Chemong Rd, Peterborough, ON
1268 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Master Zone 1500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
Locations:
91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON
871 Chemong Rd, Peterborough, ON
1268 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
ResERECTION!
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
Locations:
91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON
1268 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain aminotadalafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
Locations:
91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON
1268 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Stiff Nights Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Panther 7K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Forbidden Pleasures
Locations:
91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON
871 Chemong Rd, Peterborough, ON
1268 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Triple Green
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Forbidden Pleasures
Locations:
91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON
871 Chemong Rd, Peterborough, ON
1268 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Forbidden Pleasures
Locations:
91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough, ON
871 Chemong Rd, Peterborough, ON
1268 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
XXLant 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Forbidden Pleasures
871 Chemong Rd, Peterborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
