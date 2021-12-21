Information Update - Health Canada warns about hand sanitizers that may pose health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada

Dec 21, 2021, 11:56 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Health Risk

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number

Expiry Date

Action Taken

Sani-Derm

May contain unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetate

Laboratoires Choisy (Kersia Group)

No NPN or DIN on the label

All Lots
  • January 2022
  • February 2022
  • March 2022
  • April 2022

Product recalled by company

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada