OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Health Risk Company NPN or

DIN Lot Number Expiry Date Action Taken CN Pharma 80%

Ethanol Hand

Sanitizing Spray;

Hand Sanitizer

by CN Pharma; ShieldPlex Product not

authorized to

contain

technical-grade

ethanol Canadian

National Pharma

Group Inc. 80098091 dc2005np001 db042120 dc2005np002 db42120 April 2023 April 2023 April 2023 April 2023 Product recalled

by company Alcohol

Antiseptic 80%

(v/v) Topical

Solution Hand

Sanitizer Contains

undeclared

impurity,

acetaldehyde, at

elevated levels Rock Spirits 80098012 20121 20122 20128 20156 20160 April 2022 May 2022 May 2022 June 2022 June 2022 Product recalled

by company

