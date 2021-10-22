Oct 22, 2021, 15:55 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Health Risk
|
Company
|
NPN or
|
Lot Number
|
Expiry Date
|
Action Taken
|
CN Pharma 80%
ShieldPlex
|
Product not
|
Canadian
|
80098091
|
dc2005np001
db042120
dc2005np002
db42120
|
April 2023
April 2023
April 2023
April 2023
|
Product recalled
|
Alcohol
|
Contains
|
Rock Spirits
|
80098012
|
20121
20122
20128
20156
20160
|
April 2022
May 2022
May 2022
June 2022
June 2022
|
Product recalled
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
Share this article