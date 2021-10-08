Information Update - Health Canada warns about certain hand sanitizers that may pose health risks
Oct 08, 2021, 18:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Health Risk
|
Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number
|
Expiry Date
|
Action Taken
|
CN Pharma 80% Ethanol Hand Sanitizing Spray; Hand Sanitizer by CN Pharma;
ShieldPlex
|
Product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol; contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
|
Canadian National Pharma Group Inc.
|
80098091
|
dc2005np001
db042120
dc2005np002
db42120
|
April 2023
April 2023
April 2023
April 2023
|
Product recalled by company
|
Luxe Health Hand Sanitizer Gel (Ethyl Alcohol 74%)
|
Contains undeclared impurity, benzene, at elevated levels
|
Luxe Decor Sales Ltd.
|
80098844
|
IN20200610
IN20200611
IN20200731C
|
June 2022
June 2022
July 2022
|
Product recalled by company
Product licence suspended by Health Canada
|
MediCare Hand Sanitizer Group
|
May contain undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
|
Dollarama L.P.
|
80104587
|
All
|
All
|
Product recalled by company
|
MediCare Hand Sanitizer;
#01-0102475 2pk Hand Cleanser;
PUR Hand Cleaner;
PUR Hand Cleanser;
Pur Hand Sanitizer
|
May contain undeclared impurities, acetaldehyde and/or benzene, at elevated levels
|
Dollarama L.P.
|
80097810
|
All
|
All
|
Product recalled by company
|
Medicare Instant Hand Cleanser Spray with Aloe and Vitamin E Moisturizer;
Scented Hand Cleanser Spray;
Scented Hand Sanitizer Spray
|
May contain undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
|
Dollarama L.P.
|
80103962
|
All
|
All
|
Product recalled by company
|
MediCare Seasonal Hand Sanitizer;
Canada Souvenir Hand Cleanser;
Christmas Hand Cleanser;
Easter Hand Cleanser
|
May contain undeclared impurities, acetaldehyde and/or benzene, at elevated levels
|
Dollarama L.P.
|
80100456
|
All
|
All
|
Product recalled by company
|
MediCare Unscented Hand Sanitizer
|
May contain undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
|
Dollarama L.P.
|
80101633
|
All
|
All
|
Product recalled by company
|
Contains undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing risk statements, directions for use and information for vulnerable population)
|
Haywick Industries
|
80098346
|
101
|
August 2023
|
Product recalled by company
Product licence suspended by Health Canada
