Information Update - Health Canada tests find prescription drugs in multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in the Greater Toronto Area and Peterborough, Ontario Français
Aug 12, 2019, 15:44 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Alien Power Platinum 11000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
Locations:
91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough ON
871 Chemong Rd
Peterborough, ON
1268 Simcoe St. North
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Alpha Man Extreme 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
91 George St. N, Market Plaza
Peterborough ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Jaguar 25000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
91 George St. N, Market Plaza,
Peterborough ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Kangaroo Ultra 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin
|
Forbidden Pleasures
91 George St. N, Market Plaza,
Peterborough ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Lucky Lady
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
Locations:
91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough ON
871 Chemong Rd
Peterborough, ON
1268 Simcoe St. North
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Lucky Lady
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailer was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Big Bee Convenience
215 King St W. Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Lucky Lady
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailer was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Convenience Plus Video
385 Dawes Rd East York, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 88 Platinum 8000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
91 George St N, Market Plaza, Peterborough ON
|
Seized from the retail location
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709
Share this article