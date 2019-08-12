Information Update - Health Canada tests find prescription drugs in multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in the Greater Toronto Area and Peterborough, Ontario Français

OTTAWA, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Alien Power Platinum 11000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Alpha Man Extreme 3000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Jaguar 25000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Kangaroo Ultra 3000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Lucky Lady (CNW Group/Health Canada) Rhino 88 Platinum 8000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Alien Power Platinum 11000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

 

Locations:

 

91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough ON

 

871 Chemong Rd

Peterborough, ON

 

1268 Simcoe St. North

Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

Alpha Man Extreme 3000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Forbidden Pleasures

91 George St. N, Market Plaza

Peterborough ON

Seized from the retail location

Jaguar 25000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

91 George St. N, Market Plaza,

Peterborough ON

Seized from the retail location

Kangaroo Ultra 3000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain flibanserin

Forbidden Pleasures

91 George St. N, Market Plaza,

Peterborough ON

Seized from the retail location

Lucky Lady

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

 

Locations:

 

91 George St. N, Market Plaza, Peterborough ON

 

871 Chemong Rd

Peterborough, ON

 

1268 Simcoe St. North

Oshawa, ON 

Seized from the retail location

Lucky Lady

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailer was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Big Bee Convenience

215 King St W. Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Lucky Lady

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailer was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Convenience Plus Video

385 Dawes Rd East York, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 88 Platinum 8000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Forbidden Pleasures

91 George St N, Market Plaza, Peterborough ON

Seized from the retail location

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709

