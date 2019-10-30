Information Update - Health Canada seized multiple unauthorized health products from a Big Bee Foodmart in Hamilton, ON, and Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc. in Montreal, QC, because they may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Rush Hour 72

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) from other retailers was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Big Bee Foodmart

800 Barton St E,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

 

Vita-X Revitalizing Capsules Extra Strength (sleeve package)

Sexual enhancement

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) from other retailers was tested and found to contain sildenafil

 

 

Big Bee Foodmart

800 Barton St E,

Hamilton, ON

 

 

Seized from the retail location

 

 

Vita-X Revitalizing Capsules Extra Strength (blister package)

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) from other retailers was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bee Foodmart

800 Barton St E,

Hamilton, ON

 

 

Seized from the retail location

 

 

Cardarin GW

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain cardarine

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

CIA 25

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain tadalafil

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

DEC 200

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain nandrolone decanoate

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

DROSTANOLONE PROPIONATE

Workout supplement 

Labelled to contain drostanolone propionate

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

EQ 200

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain boldenone undecylenate

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

LGD 4033 

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain LGD 4033

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

MK 677 (Pharma Core) 

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain MK 677

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

MK 677 (Sarmsfit) 

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain MK 677

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

NAVAR 10

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain oxandrolone

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

Norvotrop

Workout supplement

 

Labelled to contain somatropin

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

Ostarine 

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

PRO-STARINE 12.5

Workout supplement 

Labelled to contain MK 2866 (ostarine)

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

RAD 140 

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain RAD 140

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

SUSTANON (Steel Corp)

Workout supplement 

Labelled to contain testosterone propionate, testosterone phenylpropionate, testosterone isocaproate, and testosterone decanoate

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

TEST 400

Workout supplement 

Labelled to contain testosterone enanthate, and testosterone decanoate

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

TEST-E 250

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain testosterone enanthate

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

Thyrolan Metabolic Optimizer

Weight loss

 

Labelled to contain yohimbine, caffeine, and synephrine 

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

YK 11 

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain YK 11

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

Yohimbine HCL (Clean Lab) 

Weight loss, Workout supplement and Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

Yohimbine (Eon Nutraceuticals)

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.

4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709

