Information Update - Health Canada seized multiple unauthorized health products from a Big Bee Foodmart in Hamilton, ON, and Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc. in Montreal, QC, because they may pose serious health risks
Oct 30, 2019, 10:08 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Rush Hour 72
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) from other retailers was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Big Bee Foodmart
800 Barton St E,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Vita-X Revitalizing Capsules Extra Strength (sleeve package)
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) from other retailers was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Big Bee Foodmart
800 Barton St E,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Vita-X Revitalizing Capsules Extra Strength (blister package)
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) from other retailers was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Big Bee Foodmart
800 Barton St E,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Cardarin GW
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain cardarine
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
CIA 25
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain tadalafil
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
DEC 200
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain nandrolone decanoate
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
DROSTANOLONE PROPIONATE
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain drostanolone propionate
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
EQ 200
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain boldenone undecylenate
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
LGD 4033
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain LGD 4033
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MK 677 (Pharma Core)
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain MK 677
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MK 677 (Sarmsfit)
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain MK 677
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
NAVAR 10
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain oxandrolone
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Norvotrop
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain somatropin
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Ostarine
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
PRO-STARINE 12.5
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain MK 2866 (ostarine)
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
RAD 140
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain RAD 140
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
SUSTANON (Steel Corp)
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain testosterone propionate, testosterone phenylpropionate, testosterone isocaproate, and testosterone decanoate
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
TEST 400
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain testosterone enanthate, and testosterone decanoate
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
TEST-E 250
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain testosterone enanthate
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Thyrolan Metabolic Optimizer
Weight loss
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine, caffeine, and synephrine
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
YK 11
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain YK 11
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Yohimbine HCL (Clean Lab)
Weight loss, Workout supplement and Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Yohimbine (Eon Nutraceuticals)
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Pro Gym Serge Moreau Inc.
4500 rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
