Information Update - Health Canada requests that companies stop distributing ranitidine drugs in Canada while it assesses NDMA; additional products being recalled

The request to stop distribution means that the existing stock of ranitidine products currently available in pharmacies or at retail stores may continue to be sold. This is different from a recall, since products that are being recalled can no longer be sold.

This is an interim, precautionary measure as Health Canada continues to gather information from companies and to assess the issue with other international regulators.

One company, Sandoz Canada, is recalling its oral prescription products in Canada and other countries after testing identified levels of NDMA above what is considered acceptable if the drug were to be taken over a lifetime. Should any additional recalls be deemed necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.

Ranitidine is available in Canada over-the-counter (for example, under the brand name Zantac and as generics) and by prescription (as generics). Over-the-counter ranitidine is approved to prevent and relieve heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach. Prescription ranitidine drugs are used to reduce stomach acid for the treatment and prevention of various conditions, such as heartburn, ulcers of the stomach and intestines, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (commonly known as GERD).

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen, which means long-term exposure to levels above what is considered safe could increase the risk of cancer. We are all exposed to low levels of NDMA in some foods (such as meats, dairy products and vegetables) and in drinking water. NDMA is not expected to cause harm when ingested at very low levels.

Health Canada continues to gather and share information with other regulators, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, and with Canadian companies to better understand the issue and whether there may be a risk to Canadians. This includes conducting its own tests and assessing whether the results seen in laboratory tests present a human health risk. The Department will take action if a risk to Canadians is identified, and will continue to inform the public of new safety information.

Health Canada has been working to address the issue of NDMA and similar impurities, known as nitrosamines, found in certain "sartan" angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) blood pressure medications since 2018. Health Canada continues to work closely with international regulatory partners to address the issue. This includes broadening its efforts to evaluate the potential for nitrosamines in drugs other than sartans and measures to address and prevent the impurities.

Who is affected

Consumers and patients who are taking a ranitidine drug.

Affected products

Companies have agreed with Health Canada's precautionary request to stop distributing all ranitidine drugs in Canada. A complete list of ranitidine products marketed in Canada is available by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database.

The following is a list of ranitidine products being recalled in Canada at this time:

Company Product Name/Active

Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) DIN Strength Lot Date added Apotex Inc. Acid Reducer (ranitidine) sold

under the brand names Equate

and Selection 02296160 150 mg All lots September

25, 2019 Apotex Inc. Apo-Ranitidine Oral Solution 02280833 15 mg/mL All lots September

25, 2019 Apotex Inc. Apo-Ranitidine Tablet 150mg 00733059 150 mg All lots September

25, 2019 Apotex Inc. Apo-Ranitidine Tablet 30mg 00733067 300 mg All lots September

25, 2019 Pro Doc Limitée Ranitidine - 150 00740748 150 mg All lots September

25, 2019 Pro Doc Limitée Ranitidine - 300 00740756 300 mg All lots September

25, 2019 Sandoz Canada Sandoz Ranitidine 02243229 150 mg All lots September

17, 2019 Sandoz Canada Sandoz Ranitidine 02243230 300 mg All lots September

17, 2019 Sanis Health

Inc. Ranitidine 02353016 150 mg All lots September

25, 2019 Sanis Health

Inc. Ranitidine 02353024 300 mg All lots September

25, 2019 Sivem

Pharmaceuticals

ULC Ranitidine 02385953 150 mg NP4179 NP4183 NP4184 NP5656 NP5657 NT2721 NT2722 NT2724 NT2757 NT2762 NT2763 NT2764 NT2765 PJ2434 PJ2435 PV6243 PV6244 PV6245 September

25, 2019 Sivem

Pharmaceuticals

ULC Ranitidine 02385961 300 mg NP4177 NP4180 NT1365 PX8854 September

25, 2019

What consumers should do

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist at your earliest convenience about alternative, non-ranitidine treatment options appropriate for your health circumstances. There are many prescription and over-the-counter drug alternatives in Canada that are authorized for the same or similar uses as ranitidine.

that are authorized for the same or similar uses as ranitidine. Individuals taking a prescription ranitidine drug, including a recalled product, should not stop taking it unless they have spoken to their health care provider and obtained alternative treatment, as the risk of not treating the condition may be greater than the risk related to NDMA exposure.

taking it unless they have spoken to their health care provider and obtained alternative treatment, as the risk of not treating the condition may be greater than the risk related to NDMA exposure. Contact your health care provider if you have taken a ranitidine product and you have concerns about your health.

Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

Canadians with questions about the recalls can contact

Apotex Inc. via Stericycle Inc. at 1-877-574-5043

via Stericycle Inc. at 1-877-574-5043 Pro Doc Limitée at 1-800-361-8559, or by e-mail at medinfo@prodoc.qc.ca

at 1-800-361-8559, or by e-mail at medinfo@prodoc.qc.ca Sandoz Canada at 1-800-361-3062

at 1-800-361-3062 Sanis Health Inc. at 1-866-236-4076

at 1-866-236-4076 Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC at 1-855-757-4836

