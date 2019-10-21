Information Update - Double Diamond and Me Me Me Meow sexual enhancement products seized from a For Lovers Only store in Saskatoon, SK, may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert. 

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Double Diamond (CNW Group/Health Canada) Me Me Me Meow (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Double Diamond

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Me Me Me Meow

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, thiosildenafil and hydroxythiohomosildenafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709

