Information Update - Double Diamond and Me Me Me Meow sexual enhancement products seized from a For Lovers Only store in Saskatoon, SK, may pose serious health risks
Oct 21, 2019, 14:04 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Double Diamond
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Me Me Me Meow
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, thiosildenafil and hydroxythiohomosildenafil
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
