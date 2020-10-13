Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for
recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Last Best Brewing
and Distilling Hand
Sanitizer

Missing risk
statements;
product not
authorized to
contain
technical-grade
ethanol

Last Best
Brewing and
Distilling, Inc.

80099050

001

May 2021

2020-10-13

Nomad Hand
Sanitizer
(Lemongrass)

Missing risk
statements;
product not
authorized to
contain
technical-grade
ethanol

Rocky Mountain
Soap Company

80097907

04092001 to
06082001

April 9, 2021
to June 8,
2021

2020-10-13

Prairie Potions Purify
Hand Sanitizer and
Antibacterial Spray

Contains
unacceptable
ingredient,
methanol

Prairie Potions

Unlicensed
(no NPN or
DIN on label)

All. Not printed
on the label.

Not printed on
the label

2020-10-13

Sanix – Gel d'alcool
pour les mains avec
émollients, 70%
alcool éthylique en
format de 250 mL

Contains
unacceptable
ingredient,
methanol

Sanix

None

All. Not printed
on the label.

Not printed on

the label

2020-10-13

Sanix – Gel d'alcool
pour les mains avec
émollients, 70%
alcool éthylique en
format de 4 L

Contains
unacceptable
ingredient,
methanol

Sanix

Mentions
80098684

All. Not printed
on the label.

Not printed on
the label

2020-10-13

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

