OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for

recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Last Best Brewing

and Distilling Hand

Sanitizer Missing risk

statements;

product not

authorized to

contain

technical-grade

ethanol Last Best

Brewing and

Distilling, Inc. 80099050 001 May 2021 2020-10-13 Nomad Hand

Sanitizer

(Lemongrass) Missing risk

statements;

product not

authorized to

contain

technical-grade

ethanol Rocky Mountain

Soap Company 80097907 04092001 to

06082001 April 9, 2021

to June 8,

2021 2020-10-13 Prairie Potions Purify

Hand Sanitizer and

Antibacterial Spray Contains

unacceptable

ingredient,

methanol Prairie Potions Unlicensed

(no NPN or

DIN on label) All. Not printed

on the label. Not printed on

the label 2020-10-13 Sanix – Gel d'alcool

pour les mains avec

émollients, 70%

alcool éthylique en

format de 250 mL Contains

unacceptable

ingredient,

methanol Sanix None All. Not printed

on the label. Not printed on the label 2020-10-13 Sanix – Gel d'alcool

pour les mains avec

émollients, 70%

alcool éthylique en

format de 4 L Contains

unacceptable

ingredient,

methanol Sanix Mentions

80098684 All. Not printed

on the label. Not printed on

the label 2020-10-13

