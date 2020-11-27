Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Reason for recall
|
Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Date Added
|
Concept Manufacturing Ltd - Ethanol Sanitizer 75%; Sani-Soft Sanitizing Skin Cleanser
|
Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol
|
Concept Manufacturing Ltd.
|
80099097
|
All. Not printed on the label.
|
April 1, 2022 to June 4, 2022
|
2020-11-27
|
PurGerme (4 L format)
|
Contains unacceptable medicinal ingredient, 1-propanol
|
Groupe LAV Inc.
|
80098625
|
8009255
|
July 2023
|
2020-11-27
|
PurGerme (4 L format)
|
Contains unacceptable medicinal ingredient, 1-propanol
|
Groupe LAV Inc.
|
80098625
|
80098625-06
|
September 2023
|
2020-11-27
|
The 101 Coast Distillery Hand + Surface Sanitizer
|
Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol; product not authorized for sanitizing hard surfaces
|
Coast Distillery Ltd., DBA The 101 Brewhouse + Distillery
|
80098856
|
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
|
Not printed on the label
|
2020-11-27
