Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks

Health Canada

Apr 19, 2021, 13:10 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for
recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Salon Solution
Waterless Hand
Wash

Not authorized
for sale in
Canada; missing
risk statements;
product not
authorized to
contain
technical-grade
ethanol

CBON Cosmetic
Brands of North
America Inc.

Unlicensed
(no NPN or
DIN on the
label)

Not printed on
the label

Not printed on
the label

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

