OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.







Product Reason for

recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Alcohol Hand Rub Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol After Dark Distillery Ltd. 80098216 Batch #3 April 2022 September 28, 2020 Batch #4 May 2022 Batch #5 June 2022 Helping Hands Ethanol Sanitizer 72% Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol Porter's Tonic Inc. 80099170 10001 10002 May 2022 September 28, 2020 10003 June 2022

