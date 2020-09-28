Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for
recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Alcohol Hand Rub

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

After Dark Distillery Ltd.

80098216

Batch #3

April 2022

September 28, 2020

Batch #4

May 2022

Batch #5

June 2022

Helping Hands Ethanol Sanitizer 72%

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

Porter's Tonic Inc.

80099170

10001

10002

May 2022

September 28, 2020

10003

June 2022

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

