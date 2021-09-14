Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français
Sep 14, 2021, 18:01 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Reason for recall
|
Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Embassy Ingredients - Hand Sanitizer
|
Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing risk statements and information for vulnerable population in French)
|
Embassy Ingredients
|
80097955
|
All
|
All
|
Hand San Gel
|
Product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol
|
DuBois Chemicals Canada, Inc.
|
80105403
|
20190SV396 20223SV967
|
July 2022
September 2022
|
Potential bacterial contamination with Burkholderia stabilis
|
Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc.
|
80097875
|
All
|
All
|
Potential bacterial contamination with Burkholderia stabilis
|
Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc.
|
80102490
|
All
|
All
|
Potential bacterial contamination with Burkholderia stabilis
|
Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc.
|
80103917
|
All
|
All
