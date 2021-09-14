OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Embassy Ingredients - Hand Sanitizer Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing risk statements and information for vulnerable population in French) Embassy Ingredients 80097955 All All Hand San Gel Product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol DuBois Chemicals Canada, Inc. 80105403 20190SV396 20223SV967 July 2022 September 2022 Prevent+ Potential bacterial contamination with Burkholderia stabilis Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc. 80097875 All All Prevent+ Foam Sanitizer Potential bacterial contamination with Burkholderia stabilis Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc. 80102490 All All Prevent+ Rubbing Alcohol; Rubbing Alcohol 70% Potential bacterial contamination with Burkholderia stabilis Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc. 80103917 All All

