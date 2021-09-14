Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Embassy Ingredients - Hand Sanitizer

Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing risk statements and information for vulnerable population in French)

Embassy Ingredients

80097955

All

All

Hand San Gel

Product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

DuBois Chemicals Canada, Inc.

80105403

20190SV396 20223SV967

 

July 2022

September 2022

Prevent+

Potential bacterial contamination with Burkholderia stabilis

Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc.

80097875

All

All

Prevent+ Foam Sanitizer

Potential bacterial contamination with Burkholderia stabilis

Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc.

80102490

All

All

Prevent+ Rubbing Alcohol; Rubbing Alcohol 70%

Potential bacterial contamination with Burkholderia stabilis

Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc.

80103917

All

All

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

