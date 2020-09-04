Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Reason for recall
|
Company
|
NPN or
|
Lot
|
Expiry
|
Date
|
Désinfectant pour
|
Missing risk statements;
|
Duvernois
|
80098158
|
200414
20005195
20005475
20005478
20005479
20005848
20005849
20005850
20006018
20006019
20006020
20005193
20005194
20005195
20005476
20005477
20005479
20005480
20005688
20005693
20006022
20006023
|
April 2022
|
September 4, 2020
|
200414
200414A
20006026
20006027
|
May 2022
|
Holistic Living
|
Not authorized for sale in
|
Lusty Libation, Inc.
|
None
|
ISO007
|
May 2023
|
September 4, 2020
