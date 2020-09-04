Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for recall

Company

NPN or
DIN

Lot
Number(s)

Expiry
Date

Date
Added

Désinfectant pour
les mains à base
d'éthanol 70%

Missing risk statements;
product not authorized to
contain technical
grade ethanol

Duvernois

80098158

200414

20005195

20005475

20005478

20005479

20005848

20005849

20005850

20006018

20006019

20006020

20005193

20005194

20005195

20005476

20005477

20005479

20005480

20005688

20005693

20006022

20006023

April 2022

September 4, 2020

200414

200414A

20006026

20006027

May 2022

Holistic Living
70% Alcohol
Disinfectant
Antiseptic

Not authorized for sale in
Canada; Missing risk
statements; product not
authorized to contain
technical-grade ethanol

Lusty Libation, Inc.

None

ISO007

May 2023

September 4, 2020

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

