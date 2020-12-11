Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français

Health Canada

Dec 11, 2020, 09:16 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for
recall

Company

NPN or
DIN

Lot
Number(s)

Expiry
Date

Date Added

HeyPur

Contains
unacceptable
medicinal
ingredient, 1-
propanol

Heyseller, Inc.

80099351

All. Not printed
on the label.

Not printed
on the label

2020-12-11

