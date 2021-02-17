Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français

Health Canada

Feb 17, 2021, 12:48 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Hangel Advanced Formula

Not authorized for sale in Canada; ethanol content is less than required to be effective

Hangel Canada Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

All

All

Hangel Advanced Formula spray

Not authorized for sale in Canada

Hangel Canada Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

All

All

Hangel Antibacterial Hand Wipes

Not authorized for sale in Canada; ethanol content is less than required to be effective

Hangel Canada Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

All

All

Hangel New Advanced Formula

Not authorized for sale in Canada

Hangel Canada Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

All

All

Protegel

Not authorized for sale in Canada

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

All

All

Protegel (75% éthanol)

Not authorized for sale in Canada

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

All

All

Protegel Antibactérien en forme de gel (75-82% éthanol)

Not authorized for sale in Canada; incorrect NPN

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

All

All







Protegel formule avancée

Not authorized for sale in Canada

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

All

All

Protegel Hand sanitizer

Not authorized for sale in Canada

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

All

All

Protegel Nouvelle Formule Antibactérien

Not authorized for sale in Canada

Protegel Quebec Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

All

All

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

