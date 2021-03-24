OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for

recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Biogel; Préférence May contain

unacceptable

ingredient,

methanol or ethyl

acetate Groupe Savon

Olympic Inc. 80098684 All lots beginning

with 0C, 0D9,

0E9, and 0F9 April 2022.

Expiry date

not printed on

all labels.

