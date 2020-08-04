OTTAWA, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. Denaturants are added to ethanol to make it unfit for human consumption and, therefore, to avoid the unintentional ingestion of hand sanitizers (particularly by children). For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Canadians are also advised to refer to the list of hand sanitizers that contain technical-grade ethanol and are being recalled from the market because they are not compliant with federal regulations and may pose a risk to health.

Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.





Product Recalling Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Clean & Green Hand Sanitizer Gel Hope, Grace and Healing, DBA HgH Integrative Aromatics 80100887 00158 May 2022 August 4, 2020 00161 June 2022

