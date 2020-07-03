Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks Français

Health Canada

July 3, 2020

OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with industrial-grade ethanol, which is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.

Product

Recalling Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Biogel 

Groupe Savon Olympics, Inc.

80098684

0D991

0D992

0D963

0D964

0E998

0E997

0E994

April 2022

 

 

July 3, 2020

eSafe

Groupe Enov, Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)

20-115

20-120

20-121

April 2021

July 3, 2020

20-125

20-126

20-181

May 2021

Hand Sanitizer Alco-San

Crown Chemical Products, Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)

51420-21

51520-20

Not printed on the label

July 3, 2020

Healthcare Plus Sanitizing Hand Gel

The Color Group, Division of Canadian Custom Packaging

 

80002430

024002

024012

024022

021032

024042

024072

024082

024092

024003           

April 2022

July 3, 2020

Manogel 

Constant America

80098846

04291

04292

04293

04295

04301

04321

March 2022

July 3, 2020

Sanitagel

Jefo Nutrition, Inc.

80098567

07820R414

08520R414

08720R414

March 2021

July 3, 2020

09020R414

09320R414

April 2021

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

