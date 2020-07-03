Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks Français
Jul 03, 2020, 14:11 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with industrial-grade ethanol, which is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Recalling Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Date Added
|
Biogel
|
Groupe Savon Olympics, Inc.
|
80098684
|
0D991
0D992
0D963
0D964
0E998
0E997
0E994
|
April 2022
|
July 3, 2020
|
eSafe
|
Groupe Enov, Inc.
|
Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)
|
20-115
20-120
20-121
|
April 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
20-125
20-126
20-181
|
May 2021
|
Hand Sanitizer Alco-San
|
Crown Chemical Products, Inc.
|
Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)
|
51420-21
51520-20
|
Not printed on the label
|
July 3, 2020
|
Healthcare Plus Sanitizing Hand Gel
|
The Color Group, Division of Canadian Custom Packaging
|
80002430
|
024002
024012
024022
021032
024042
024072
024082
024092
024003
|
April 2022
|
July 3, 2020
|
Manogel
|
Constant America
|
80098846
|
04291
04292
04293
04295
04301
04321
|
March 2022
|
July 3, 2020
|
Sanitagel
|
Jefo Nutrition, Inc.
|
80098567
|
07820R414
08520R414
08720R414
|
March 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
09020R414
09320R414
|
April 2021
