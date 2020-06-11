OTTAWA, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.





Product Recalling Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Dash Vapes Hand Sanitizer DashVapes Inc. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label) 1258969 April 10, 2021 June 11, 2020 Isogel Lalema Inc. 80098996 5900 0004 May 13, 2021 June 11, 2020

