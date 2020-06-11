Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks Français
Jun 11, 2020, 15:04 ET
OTTAWA, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Date Added
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Date Added
|
Dash Vapes Hand Sanitizer
|
DashVapes Inc.
|
Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)
|
1258969
|
April 10, 2021
|
June 11, 2020
|
Isogel
|
Lalema Inc.
|
80098996
|
5900 0004
|
May 13, 2021
|
June 11, 2020
