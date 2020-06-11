Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks Français

OTTAWA, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.

Product

Recalling Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Dash Vapes Hand Sanitizer

DashVapes Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)

1258969

April 10, 2021

June 11, 2020

Isogel

Lalema Inc.

80098996

5900 0004

May 13, 2021

June 11, 2020

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

