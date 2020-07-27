Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks Français
Jul 27, 2020, 19:57 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. Denaturants are added to ethanol to make it unfit for human consumption and, therefore, to avoid the unintentional ingestion of hand sanitizers (particularly by children). For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Canadians are also advised to refer to the list of hand sanitizers that contain technical-grade ethanol and are being recalled from the market because they are not compliant with federal regulations and may pose a risk to health.
Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Recalling Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Date Added
|
Dermogen
|
Inter Cosmetiques Inc.
|
80098142
|
J20HG001
J20HG002
J20HG003
J20HG004
J20HG005
J20HG006
J20HG007
J20HG008
J20HG009
J20HG010
J20HG011
J20HG012
J20HG013
J20HG014
|
May 2022
|
July 27, 2020
|
Hand Sanitizer
|
JIS Enterprises Inc. (DBA JIS Specialty Products)
|
80099670
|
11042020
16042020
21042020
23042020
|
April 2022
|
July 27, 2020
|
KS-Progel Plus
|
Delta Pharma Inc.
|
80097773
|
200417
|
April 2022
|
July 27, 2020
|
Sanatouch
|
Bio Organic Solutions Corp.
|
80098484
|
200409-1
|
April 2022
|
July 27, 2020
|
Upstreet Do Gooder Hand Sanitizer 65%
|
Upstreet Craft Brewing
|
80098137
|
A
B
|
April 2022
|
July 27, 2020
|
Upstreet Do Gooder Hand Sanitizer 80%
|
Upstreet Craft Brewing
|
80100114
|
C
|
April 2022
|
July 27, 2020
