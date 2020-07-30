Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers containing technical-grade ethanol may pose health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers, which contain technical-grade ethanol, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Canadians are also advised to refer to the list of hand sanitizers that contain ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable in hand sanitizers and are being recalled from the market because they may pose a risk to health.

Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.

Product

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

BioOrigin Pure Hands Antibacterial Hand Gel

Mineral Origin Inc.

80098887

12020

12720-2

14020

14320

October 2021

November 2021

November 2021

November 2021

July 30, 2020

BioOrigin Pure Hands Purifying Hand Cleansing Gel

Mineral Origin Inc.

None

09920

10020

10520

10620

11120

11220

12020

12720

13320

14020

14620

Not printed on the label.

July 30, 2020

Opti-Max Opti-Pure

Les Produits Optimax Inc.

80099476

20200515

May 2022

July 30, 2020

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected] ; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

