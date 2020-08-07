OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers, which contain technical-grade ethanol, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Canadians are also advised to refer to the list of hand sanitizers that contain ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable in hand sanitizers and are being recalled from the market because they may pose a risk to health.

Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.

Product Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added 204 Hand Sanitizer 204 Spirits Inc. None All All August 7, 2020















