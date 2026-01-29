INFOBASE EXPANDS EDUCATIONAL MEDIA PARTNERSHIP WITH CRITERION PICTURES IN CANADA

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Infobase, a leading provider of digital educational content and learning solutions, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Criterion Pictures, advancing distribution of Infobase's full portfolio across the Canadian K-12, academic, and public library markets.

Under the expanded agreement, Criterion Pictures–part of Anuvu's non-theatrical distribution business–will become the official Canadian distributor for Infobase's full suite of products. Building on a long‑standing relationship, Criterion Pictures previously distributed select Infobase video products in Canada, including Learn360, Classroom Video On Demand, and the World Cinema Collection.

The enhanced partnership supports Infobase's integrated learning platform, bringing together reference databases, streaming media, and instructional resources, to provide more cohesive, needs-driven support for Canadian institutions. Canadian schools, colleges, universities, and public libraries will benefit from streamlined access to Infobase's suite of digital resources, designed to support information literacy and research skill development.

"We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Criterion Pictures," said Bill Rieders, Chief Executive Officer at Infobase. "This expanded partnership allows us to more effectively support Canadian educators and librarians with access to Infobase's full portfolio of trusted content and learning tools. Criterion Pictures' experience in non-theatrical media distribution, combined with Infobase's commitment to educational impact, creates a strong foundation for serving learning communities across Canada."

"With more than 45 years of experience in the Canadian market, Criterion Pictures is uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality educational media nationwide," said Ed Murphy, Vice President of Business Development. "We're proud to expand Infobase's reach and support educators and learners with engaging, curriculum aligned resources."

As part of Anuvu's non-theatrical distribution business, Canada-based Criterion Pictures brings extensive expertise in licensing, distribution, and institutional relationships. Under the expanded partnership, Criterion Pictures will manage all distribution, licensing, and institutional engagement for Infobase products across Canadian schools, colleges, universities, and public libraries.

About Infobase



Infobase is a leading provider of educational solutions serving K-12, higher education, and public library markets worldwide. For more than 80 years, Infobase has curated award-winning reference databases, streaming video platforms, eBook collections, teacher resources, courseware, and more--designed to support information literacy, critical thinking, and lifelong learning. Infobase solutions support more than 70 million learners build research skills and achieve academic and professional success.

Follow Infobase on LinkedIn for further updates or visit infobase.com.

About Criterion Pictures and Anuvu



Criterion Pictures operates as part of Anuvu's non-theatrical distribution business, as one of the largest non-theatrical providers of feature films in North America, licensing feature films for colleges, universities, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, bus lines, as public and private schools, museums, performing art centers, religious organizations, resorts, camps, and park and recreation. Trusted by schools, colleges, universities, and public libraries, Criterion Pictures is known for its deep expertise in content licensing, market access, and long-standing relationships across education and library sectors.

Anuvu connects and entertains the world's passengers. Our award-winning content and connectivity solutions are reliable, scalable, and tailored to our customers' brands and service objectives. With a flexible and agile approach, we maximize the technology available today, while optimizing for tomorrow.

Some of the most experienced professionals in the industry lead our teams, and this, together with our long-standing client relationships, means we never stand still.

Anuvu. Let Innovation Move You.

Follow Anuvu on LinkedIn and X for further updates and insights or visit anuvu.com

SOURCE Infobase

Infobase Shannon Camperson, Vice President, Marketing, [email protected]; Anuvu, Caroline Smith, Director, Marketing, [email protected]