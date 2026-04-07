Info-Tech Research Group's "Digital Disruption" Podcast Earns Honoree Recognition in the 30th Annual Webby Awards

Info-Tech Research Group's Digital Disruption podcast hosted by Geoff Nielson is gaining global recognition for the caliber of its conversations. The firm has announced that Digital Disruption has recently earned Webby Honoree distinction in the 30th Annual Webby Awards. Recognized among the top 25% of all entries, the global research and advisory firm's podcast is quickly gaining momentum and influence as a platform for bold, timely conversations on the future of business and technology.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group's leading podcast, Digital Disruption with host Geoff Nielson, has been named a Webby Honoree in the category of "Podcasts – Interview or Talk Show – News, Business & Society" in the 30th Annual Webby Awards. Presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the 2026 Webby Awards are widely regarded as one of the internet's highest honors, recognizing excellence across digital media, content, and innovation.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Digital Disruption with Geoff Nielson podcast earns Webby Honoree recognition in the 30th Annual Webby Awards. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Since its launch, the Digital Disruption podcast has quickly established itself as a platform for meaningful, unfiltered conversations with influential leaders navigating rapid technological and organizational change. Hosted by Geoff Nielson, senior vice president at Info-Tech Research Group, the podcast explores the ideas shaping modern enterprises, from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to leadership, trust, and transformation. That momentum has translated into strong audience traction, with the show reaching as high as No. 3 in Apple Podcasts' Technology category over the past year.

"We're thrilled to be recognized," says Nielson. "There's no shortage of content about the future of technology, but few honest, practical, and grounded conversations with how it will intersect with the future of work, addressing real leadership challenges. It is a privilege to be named along some very esteemed peers as a Webby Honoree for the 30th year of the awards program, and a wonderful endorsement of this content."

Each episode of Digital Disruption brings listeners inside candid discussions with executives, innovators, and industry experts who are actively shaping the future of technology and business in an era marked by rapid digitalization. By focusing on substance over soundbites, the podcast gives leaders a clearer view of what disruption actually looks like and how to respond with confidence.

The Webby Honoree distinction is awarded to the top 25% of all entries submitted, placing Digital Disruption among a global field of standout digital work. The recognition underscores the podcast's growing reach and reinforces Info-Tech Research Group's commitment to delivering timely, relevant insights to IT and business leaders worldwide.

Digital Disruption with Geoff Nielson is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. New episodes feature bold conversations with the people redefining how organizations lead, adapt, and grow in the face of rapid technological change.

For more information, visit the Digital Disruption podcast page and follow Info-Tech Research Group LinkedIn and X for industry updates.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Katie Tame, Communications Manager, McLean & Company, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2138