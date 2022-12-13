Inflation, Ukraine War and Lingering Effects of the Pandemic Shine Light on the Importance of Canada's Supply Chain

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Whether it's a shortage of children's Tylenol or delays in getting new vehicles, Canadians are increasingly aware of the relentless supply chain crunch. The fourth Canada-wide survey by the Angus Reid Institute, in partnership with Clear Seas Centre for Responsible Marine Shipping (Clear Seas), finds a growing proportion of Canadians mindful of the crucial role marine shipping plays in delivering goods. Read the survey findings here.

Supply chain disruptions have boosted awareness of shipping

A third (34%) of Canadians now recognize that most products they use daily are transported by sea. Tweet this Canadians are much more aware of the fact that 70 to 80% of materials and consumer goods are brought by ship than they have been in recent years. (CNW Group/Clear Seas Centre for Responsible Marine Shipping)

A stubborn feature of the pandemic has been the relentless congestion in the supply chain that has affected trade networks and consumers around the globe. As a result, Canadians are much more aware of the fact that 70 to 80% of materials and consumer goods are brought by ship than they have been in recent years.

A third (34%) of Canadians now recognize that most products they use daily are transported by sea, representing a 55% increase in awareness compared to 2020. Global issues such as inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the COVID-19 pandemic have increased their level of consciousness of the workings of the global network of goods.

Oil spills and pollution from ships remain top concerns for Canadians

While 91% of Canadians give the shipping industry a high mark on safety, common concerns about its impact on the environment remain, especially on the issue of marine pollution. Most Canadians still voice concerns over the risk of oil spills and harm to marine life, with an increased concern about waste dumped from ships. Despite those ongoing concerns, fewer Canadians fall into the Cautious Critics group on the Shipping Confidence Index in 2022 than two years ago, when the Index was developed.

Tackling greenhouse gases: Most Canadians are willing to pay more to cut emissions

A majority (59%) of Canadians think that reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the marine industry is as or more important than other industries. Despite the overall rise in the cost of living, nearly two-thirds (62%) say they would pay more for goods from overseas to reduce or offset emissions.

About the Angus Reid Institute

The Angus Reid Institute is a national, not-for-profit, non-partisan public opinion research foundation founded in 2014 by pollster and sociologist, Dr. Angus Reid, to help advance education by commissioning, conducting, and disseminating accessible and impartial statistical data, research and policy analysis on economics, political science, philanthropy, public administration, domestic and international affairs, and other socio-economic issues of importance to Canada.

About Clear Seas

Clear Seas is a Canadian not-for-profit and independent research centre that provides impartial information on marine shipping to policy makers and the public. Through comprehensive research, communications, and Indigenous-focused programs, Clear Seas helps fill knowledge gaps and builds capacity in this important sector of the Canadian and global economy. All publications are available at clearseas.org

