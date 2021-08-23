Infinite Investment Systems announces continued partnership with Focus Asset Management

"Infinite has consistently demonstrated a commitment to providing an industry-leading portfolio management system that not only meets all our current goals but has the ability to expand and keep pace with an ever-changing industry. Above all, the most compelling attribute of Infinite is the people that work there. The unmatched passion and dedication of the entire team provides confidence that they genuinely care about providing the best possible service." Said Andrew Hobbs, Chief Compliance Office & VP, Operations.

Leila Ouji, Executive Vice President, said "We consider ourselves privileged to have worked with Focus over the past 12 years as their business has evolved and grown. The need to support the Canadian wealth management industry with an integrated portfolio management solution is greater than ever before, and our long-term partnership with Focus is one that we know will allow us to continue contributing to this industry in a meaningful and valuable way."

About Focus Asset Management

Focus is an innovative wealth management firm, with approximately $1 billion in AUM, dedicated to providing world class financial advice and long-term growth of capital. Over the last 30 years, our team of experts has helped individuals, families and foundation achieve their financial goals and find the best solutions for their unique needs.

About Infinite Investment Systems Ltd.

IIS is a Canadian FinTech focused on the Canadian wealth management industry. Our company and services have evolved since 2004 strictly around the needs of Canadian portfolio management firms, working with more than 70 firms and more than $120 billion in assets under administration. As the industry changes and requirements change, IIS is constantly evolving to ensure our clients are always leveraging technology to its fullest. As a service provider, we pride ourselves on our service and support. Our clients are our partners, and their needs are at the forefront of both our support and product development.

For further information: Leila Ouji, Executive Vice President, [email protected]

