Indochino Partners with Nordstrom to Open 21 Custom Apparel Shop In Shops

Individuals in search of custom apparel will now have access to an INDOCHINO location in nearly every major market as the brand rapidly expands across the U.S.

INDOCHINO offers great fitting, personalized suiting, shirts, chinos and outerwear at an accessible price point, and with this partnership, Nordstrom will offer complimentary alterations for INDOCHINO customers in all INDOCHINO shop in shops within Nordstrom stores. Nordstrom proudly operates the largest and one of the most sophisticated tailoring networks in North America. By combining Nordstrom's services and INDOCHINO's product offering, this partnership will allow customers to find their perfect fit.

"We are honored to be partnering with one of the most historic retail brands in the world to bring the unique INDOCHINO experience to Nordstrom stores," said Drew Green, President & CEO of INDOCHINO. "As one of the world's leading fashion retailers, Nordstrom is known for offering an unparalleled level of service and we share this passion. Together, we're enabling more individuals to showcase their personal style through custom clothing that delivers high value by combining a premium customer experience, high quality product and accessible price."

"We have long admired INDOCHINO as a leader in made to measure suiting and apparel and we are excited to bring the Nordstrom customer a new bespoke experience in our stores," says Shea Jensen, Executive Vice President, GMM Women's and Men's Ready to Wear at Nordstrom. "As we continue to expand our offering within our men's category, we are always thinking about how we can best serve a wide range of customers. Through this partnership we will provide an approachable and convenient way to shop whether it be for work, special occasions, or everyday wardrobe essentials."

The new INDOCHINO locations at Nordstrom mirror the elevated level of service and seamless experience currently offered at the brand's more than 50 standalone stores, known as showrooms. Customers work with INDOCHINO Shop Salespeople to choose from endless fabrics and customization options including lapels, buttons, pockets, lining and monogramming. Garments are then uniquely made to their measurements and shipped directly to their door in two to three weeks.

INDOCHINO custom suits start at $429 USD with chinos and shirts from $79 USD, enabling Nordstrom to provide an inclusive experience for customers in all stages of their lives looking for the superior quality and fit of tailored clothing at a price comparable to ready-to-wear.

The first ten INDOCHINO locations at Nordstrom are currently open with eleven more opening between June 25 and July 2. Customers can schedule an appointment on the INDOCHINO website at: www.indochino.com/showrooms.

Currently Open:

Nordstrom Perimeter Mall, Atlanta, GA

Nordstrom Westfarms, Farmington, CT

Nordstrom Towson Town Center, Towson, MD

Nordstrom Somerset Collection, Troy, MI

Collection, Nordstrom City Creek Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Nordstrom San Francisco Centre, San Francisco, CA

Nordstrom The Woodlands, The Woodlands, TX

Nordstrom International Plaza, Tampa, FL

Nordstrom Ross Park , Pittsburgh, PA

, Nordstrom Roosevelt Field , Garden City, NY

Opening Soon:

Nordstrom Tacoma Mall, Tacoma, WA , Opening June 25, 2021

, Opening Nordstrom Mayfair , Wauwatosa, WI , Opening June 30, 2021

, , Opening Nordstrom Fashion Mall at Keystone , Indianapolis, IN , Opening June 30, 2021

, , Opening Nordstrom The Shops at La Cantera, San Antonio, TX , Opening June 30, 2021

, Opening Nordstrom Twelve Oaks Mall, Novi, MI , Opening June 30, 2021

, Opening Nordstrom St. Johns Town Center, Jacksonville, FL , Opening June 30, 2021

, Opening Nordstrom Natick Mall, Natick, MA , Opening June 30, 2021

, Opening Nordstrom Kenwood Towne Centre, Cincinnati, OH , Opening July 2, 2021

, Opening Nordstrom Menlo Park, Edison, NJ , Opening July 2, 2021

, Opening Nordstrom Stonebriar Centre, Frisco, TX , Opening July 2, 2021

, Opening Nordstrom The Streets at Southpoint, Durham, NC , Opening July 2, 2021

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 357stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a- kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omnichannel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom and select Nordstrom stores. For more information, visit www.indochino.com.

