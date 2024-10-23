Indochino Announces the Appointment of Sean Wrenn as their New Vice President, Retail Sales and Operations

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - INDOCHINO, the world's largest made to measure apparel company, is excited to announce their new Vice President, Retail Sales & Operations, Sean Wrenn.

Sean is a seasoned retail executive with over 20 years of experience driving operational excellence and leading high-performing teams. In his new role, Sean is focused on leading the company's expansion by scaling retail operations, enhancing the omni-channel customer experience and driving profitability. Leveraging his track record of success, Sean is committed to accelerating INDOCHINO's growth by optimizing in-store operations and aligning their digital strategies to deliver a seamless customer-centric experience.

"We asked Sean to join us not only because of his extensive store experience for powerful retail brands, but also because he's one of the few store leaders who's mastered the Direct-to-Consumer side of the business," said Drew Green, President & CEO of INDOCHINO. "With Sean heading retail, we'll be able to speak to our customers with 'one voice', a feat seldom achieved in brick-and-mortar retail."

Sean joins INDOCHINO from Kendra Scott, an innovative jewelry brand dedicated to quality. In his six years with them, Sean played a pivotal role in the company's growth to more than a billion dollars and drove best-in-class EBITDA performance year over year. Sean believes that "this is the perfect 'next' in my career…a great balance of learning and contribution."

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. Each custom item is made to the customer's precise measurements and shipped to their door, hassle-free. The company's omni-channel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

