INDOCHINO Announces Ten New Showrooms Coming in 2027, Its Largest Investment in Standalone Retail in Years

Growth announcement follows six consecutive quarters of positive EBITDA, and a record quarterly EBITDA in Q2 2026

VANCOUVER, BC and NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - INDOCHINO announced plans to open ten new showrooms across the United States in 2027, marking the company's largest investment in standalone retail in years. Six locations are confirmed for early 2027, with four additional showrooms slated to open in mid to late 2027.

The confirmed early 2027 locations are:

Cherry Hill, NJ

Columbus, OH

Ross Park, PA

Brea, CA

Roosevelt Field, NY

Boca Raton, FL

The remaining four locations will be announced in the coming months as site selection and lease finalization wrap up. The announcement comes on the heels of six consecutive quarters of positive EBITDA for INDOCHINO, underscoring the financial strength behind the company's direction and decision to further invest in its unique no inventory appointee based physical retail model.

"This is the largest investment we've placed on standalone retail in years, and it is the start of a new small format approach to our retail network, one we think we can expand for a decade," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "Our customers keep telling us they want the INDOCHINO showroom experience closer to home and the consumer data we have gives us the confidence to deliver our showroom experience to more geographies, in a format that provides unique value to the communities and stakeholders we serve."

Each new showroom will offer the full INDOCHINO experience, including one on one styling with Style Guides, premium fabric selection, and made to measure suiting, shirting, and outerwear built around the brand's core promise, a confidence made for you, through every detail. The expansion reflects INDOCHINO's market leadership within the made to measure category, and belief that investment in small format standalone showrooms as a core profitability growth lever, with markets selected based on strong customer demand in the areas selected.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new showrooms is INDOCHINO opening in 2027? Ten. Six locations are confirmed for early 2027, and four additional locations will open in mid to late 2027.

Where are the confirmed 2027 locations? Cherry Hill, NJ; Columbus, OH; Ross Park, PA; Brea, CA; Roosevelt Field, NY; and Boca Raton, FL.

When will the remaining four locations be announced? INDOCHINO will share those locations in the coming months as site selection and lease agreements are finalized.

Why is INDOCHINO expanding now? The announcement follows six consecutive quarters of positive EBITDA, giving the company the financial footing.

What can customers expect from the new showrooms? Each showroom will offer one on one styling with Style Guides, premium fabric selection, and made-to-measure suiting, shirting, and outerwear, all built around INDOCHINO's core promise: a confidence made for you, through every detail.

Is this INDOCHINO's largest expansion ever? It is the company's largest investment in standalone retail in years, reflecting continued confidence in showrooms as a core growth engine.

Who can I contact with questions about this announcement? For PR and partnership inquiries, contact [email protected].

About INDOCHINO

Founded in 2007, INDOCHINO is a global leader in made to measure apparel, operating a growing network of showrooms across the United States and Canada alongside a robust e-commerce platform. The company delivers custom suits and accessories crafted to precise measurements, combining personalized service, accessible pricing, and scalable operations to modernize the tailoring industry.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels.

SOURCE Indochino Apparel Inc.

For any PR and partnership inquiries, contact [email protected].