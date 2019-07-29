Individuals receive Commendation for their exceptional commitment to Veterans

Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation awarded to 29 people at Hamilton ceremony

HAMILTON, ON, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - From coast to coast to coast, individuals come forward to serve Canada's Veterans and pay tribute to their sacrifices and achievements. The Government of Canada is committed to recognizing individuals who have gone above and beyond in improving the well-being, care and remembrance of Veterans.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, presented the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to 29 recipients for their outstanding service to Veterans and their dedication to remembrance:

Baer, Trevor, Plattsville, Ontario

Barber , Andrew, Mississauga, Ontario

Boudrias, Michael, Meaford, Ontario

Meaford, Buller, Hal, Oakville, Ontario

Chisholm, Francis, Hamilton, Ontario

Cook, John, London, Ontario

Daley, Romeo, Fort Erie, Ontario

Douglas , Robert, Coldwater, Ontario

Draper, Daniel, Val Caron, Ontario

Eustace, Daniel, Harrowsmith, Ontario

Falshaw, Faye, Milton, Ontario

George, Philip, Barrie, Ontario

Gordon, Davey, Aurora, Ontario

Harding, Brian, Ottawa, Ontario

Kennedy , Alis, Woodbridge, Ontario

Lawrence, Keith, Mississauga, Ontario

Leroux, Marc, Blacklick, Ohio, USA

Blacklick, Mihalus, Michael, Angus, Ontario

Miner, Gary, Barrie, Ontario

Barrie, Mulholland Keeler , Reta, Orillia, Ontario

Ough, Robert, Peterborough, Ontario

Peterborough, Phoenix , Brian, Toronto, Ontario

Rangel-Bron, Ric, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Saugh, Daniel, Thornhill, Ontario

Shea, Earl Patrick , Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Thompson , Joshua M., St. Catharines, Ontario

St. Catharines, Walsh , Robert J., Brampton, Ontario

Brampton, Weron, Roger, Owen Sound, Ontario

Owen Sound, Woolley, Alan, Fort Erie, Ontario

The Commendation is awarded annually to exceptional Canadians who have contributed in a distinguished manner to the care and well-being of Veterans and the remembrance of the contributions, sacrifices and achievements of Veterans.

Quote

"Today we acknowledge the dedicated work of these 29 individuals for our Veterans. From organizing and promoting remembrance within their communities to improving Veterans' well-being and quality of life, these recipients have provided outstanding volunteer service. Thank you for all that you have done."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation was created in 2001 by Warrant of the Governor General and with the approval of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Recipients can be nominated by their peers, family members or others.

The Commendation is intended primarily for Veterans, but non-Veterans may also qualify as recipients.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar for wear with decorations.

The design is a gold maple leaf resting on a red poppy—a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war—and a Royal Crown on the top of the pin.

Associated Links

