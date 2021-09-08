Following a difficult pandemic year, more than 150 high-needs schools across Canada will benefit from this grassroots fundraiser as students return to the classroom.

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Indigo Love of Reading Foundation is pleased to announce the 2021 launch of the Adopt a School program, now in its 12th year supporting children's literacy. From September 13 to October 3, Indigo, Chapters and Coles stores will unite with communities across Canada to fundraise for 153 high-needs elementary school libraries, with 100 per cent of funds donated directly to the schools.

After a challenging 2020-2021 academic year, the Adopt a School program is more important than ever to ensure that libraries across the country are equipped to support students with learning. With students returning to school this fall, it's vital for school libraries to have adequate resources to inspire a love of reading and life-long literacy skills. It is also important to ensure schools have access to quality and diverse books that offer a deeper understanding of their peers and communities as well as connecting children with books that reflect their own cultures.

"This past year has been exceptionally difficult for students and educators across the country. In schools where new books and educational resources are already limited during the pandemic, remote learning and school closures created even greater barriers for student literacy," said Rose Lipton, Executive Director of the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation. "Many people don't realize that schools in socio-economically disadvantaged communities across Canada have limited library budgets, leaving vulnerable students with inadequate stacks filled with outdated and tattered books. It's important that we invest in school libraries across Canada where every child has access to books and the opportunity to fall in love with reading."

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 and is dedicated to putting books in the hands of children in high-needs elementary schools across Canada. The Adopt a School program connects communities with both local and remote schools to fundraise in support of providing quality library resources at participating schools, aiming to add one book for every child to their often ageing and outdated library collections. Remote communities often have limited resources and do not typically have access to an Indigo, Chapters or Coles store, for example, Canoe Lake Miksiw School located in Canoe Narrows, Saskatchewan is being adopted this year by Indigo Conestoga in Waterloo, Ontario.

"It's important to have the right learning resources and a good variety of books to foster a love of reading in students," said Matthew Gray, Principal of West Central Public School in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. The school previously participated in the Adopt a School program. "Before the Indigo Adopt a School program, we didn't have enough contemporary materials in our library for our student body and couldn't afford an upgrade. To keep students engaged and to keep books in their hands, libraries need to be accessible, up-to-date and offer a variety of options for all abilities and tastes. At our school, the goal is to grow our students' writing and reading skills, and the Indigo Adopt a School program allows us to get closer to that."

How to get involved:

Individuals across Canada are invited to support a high-needs school in store or online and impact the lives of children in high-needs communities by providing much needed educational resources for these schools. At the end of the program, 100% of funds raised through the online school fundraising pages will also be donated to participating schools. All participating schools receive the funds as e-gift cards to support the rejuvenation of their library, and benefit from a 30 per cent discount off books at Indigo, Chapters and Coles stores when using program donations.

In-store support: During the three-week program beginning September 13 , each Indigo, Chapters and Coles store will "adopt" a local high-needs elementary school to fundraise on their behalf. Visit your local Indigo, Chapters or Coles to donate at cash today.

Donate Online: In addition to in-store support, all participating schools will have online fundraising pages here to amplify awareness and help raise funds. Visit the online Adopt a School fundraising page to support school libraries across Canada today.

For more information about how to get involved visit indigoloveofreading.org

About the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation

Indigo Books & Music Inc. founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. To date, the Foundation has committed over $33 million to more than 3,000 high-needs schools, impacting over 1,000,000 children. The Foundation runs two signature programs each year. During the 2020-2021 academic school year, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation Literacy Fund grants committed $1 million to 30 high-needs elementary schools that lack the resources to build and maintain healthy school libraries. Additionally, each fall, the Foundation's annual grassroots Adopt a School program unites the Foundation with Indigo, its employees, its customers and their communities to raise funds to support high-needs elementary schools across Canada and put even more books into the hands of children who need them most. In November 2019, the Indigo Adopt a School program contributed over $700 thousand to more than 180 schools across Canada, impacting more than 100,000 children. To learn more about the Foundation, visit indigoloveofreading.org

