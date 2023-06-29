Organisme Kina8at receives $500,000 in financial assistance from CED to enhance its tourism offering.

LA CONCEPTION, QC, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a $500,000 non–repayable contribution for Organisme Kina8at. This CED support will enable the organization to build and furnish four Indigenous–inspired, rustic, ready–to–camp units.

Founded in 2013, Organisme Kina8at (Kina8at) is an Indigenous NPO co–founded by internationally renowned Algonquin hereditary chief Dominique Rankin. Kina8at operates in three areas of activity: sustainable Indigenous tourism, Indigenous culture and philosophy, and well–being and reconciliation. The organization is located on a 29–hectare site that has accommodations such as tents and tipis. It currently offers healing workshops based on Indigenous culture and philosophy for individuals, schools, and businesses.

Indigenous communities play an invaluable role in Canada's economic development. Following National Indigenous Peoples Day, celebrated on June 21, the Government of Canada is committed to highlighting Indigenous leadership and expertise—key elements in building a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive Canadian economy.

Quotes

"Our government has a mission to support Canada's economic development, and this cannot be done without the essential contribution of Indigenous communities. Thanks to this CED assistance for Kina8at, we are boosting economic development in the Indigenous community, as well as increasing the attractiveness of tourism in the Laurentides region. Our government's investments in experiences such as the one at Kina8at enable us to strengthen and enhance our tourism offering in order to welcome ever more tourists from Canada and around the world."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"This contribution will enable Kina8at to increase and improve its capacity for accommodations on its site. These lodgings will be useful for both Indigenous individuals seeking to reconnect with their culture and non–Indigenous individuals who wish to know more about Indigenous philosophy and traditions."

Marie-Joëlle Tremblay, Executive Director, Kina8at

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]