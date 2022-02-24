Indigenous Services Canada COVID-19 update - Week of February 24, 2022

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) commends the tireless work of community leadership and frontline healthcare workers for their immense and ongoing contributions to their communities' pandemic response. Their efforts and quick action continue to save lives.

Below are some of the latest updates from ISC for the week of February 24, 2022.

Vaccinations

As of February 22, 2022, over 87% of individuals aged 12 and older in First Nations, Inuit and territorial communities have received a second dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, and over 25% have received a third/booster dose. Over 49% of individuals aged 5 to 11 have received at least one dose.

Vaccine information is updated and published on Thursdays and can be found at canada.ca/covid-vaccines-indigenous .

COVID-19 cases

As of February 23, 2022, the following case counts have been reported from First Nations communities:

84,386 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, of which 11,212 are the Omicron variant

3,402 active cases

2,961 hospitalizations

80,332 recovered cases

652 deaths.

For the week of February 17 to 23, 2022, the average daily reported active case counts dropped by 13.6% compared with the daily average the week before.

This is compared with a

9.5% decrease in average daily cases reported the week of February 10 to 16, 2022 , from the week prior

, from the week prior 13.2% decrease in average daily cases reported the week of February 3 to 9, 2022 , from the week prior.

Case count information is updated and published daily, Monday through Friday, and can be found at Canada.ca/indigenous-covid-cases .

Request for Federal Assistance (RFA) approvals and extensions

Attawapiskat First Nation's (ON) RFA was approved on February 16, 2022 . Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community until at least March 2, 2022 .

Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community until at least . Kashechewan First Nation's (ON) RFA was approved on February 1, 2022 . Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community. A two-week extension was approved for continued support until March 2, 2022 .

Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community. A two-week extension was approved for continued support until . Weenusk ( Peawanuck ) First Nation's (ON) RFA was approved on January 30, 2022 . Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community. A two-week extension was approved for continued support until February 27, 2022 .

Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community. A two-week extension was approved for continued support until . Mishkeegogamang First Nation's (ON) RFA was approved on February 9, 2022 . Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community. A two-week extension was approved for continued support until March 11, 2022 .

Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community. A two-week extension was approved for continued support until . Eabametoong First Nation's (ON) RFA was approved on February 10, 2022 . Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community. A two-week extension was approved for continued support until March 10, 2022 .

RFA recent conclusions

The Operation REMOTE IMMUNITY 3.0 RFA was approved on November 10, 2021 . Canadian Rangers recently concluded its supports to provincial vaccination programs in remote Indigenous communities in Ontario . Operation Remote Immunity 3.0 has ended after coordinating nearly 200 vaccine clinics in 29 remote and isolated Indigenous communities served by the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority and the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority. Since November 2021 , approximately 9,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in remote communities under Operation Remote Immunity. The RFA will remain active until March 31, 2022 , to address any unforeseen support requirements.

Supports currently available to First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities

Across the country, ISC regional offices and regional medical officers of health remain available to assist First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and organizations requiring immediate assistance with an outbreak or supports, such as temporary infrastructure, rapid testing or personal protective equipment.

Indigenous communities and organizations can also continue to request needs-based funding from the Indigenous Community Support Fund. This fund provides Indigenous leadership and organizations with the flexibility needed to design and implement community-based solutions to prevent, prepare for and respond to the spread of COVID-19 within their communities.

These funds can be used for measures including, but not limited to

support for Elders and vulnerable community members

measures to address food insecurity, such as support for the purchase, transportation and distribution of food; and traditional foods such as hunting and fishing

educational and other support for children

mental health assistance and emergency response services

preparedness measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ISC continues to work with Indigenous communities to collaborate, share information and co-develop Indigenous-led, distinctions-based communications and health response approaches with Indigenous partners, listening to their advice and guidance.

