OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON , Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Keeping up to date with COVID-19 vaccines continues to be one of the most effective ways to protect against serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. First Nations, Inuit and Métis across the country have access to vaccines through vaccine clinics. As we move into the fall and approach the upcoming flu season, it is important to stay up to date on the recommended vaccination doses.

Since vaccine protection decreases over time, it is important to stay up to date by getting your first vaccine doses (primary series) and booster doses as recommended.

Booster doses are recommended for all eligible populations. If it has been six months since your last dose or six months since being infected with COVID-19, get another booster dose. While a previous COVID-19 infection can provide some protection, up-to-date vaccination—including booster doses—is recommended to provide longer-lasting, more effective protection against severe outcomes.

Another way to protect yourself and reduce the spread of COVID-19 is by choosing to follow individual public health measures, including wearing a mask, staying home when sick, and improving indoor ventilation.

Monthly review — August 2022

In August 2022, the following data was reported from First Nations communities:

815 average daily reported active COVID-19 cases

An 8% increase from July 2022

16 newly reported hospitalizations

A 20% decrease from July 2022

12 newly reported deaths

A 29% decrease from July 2022

The following web pages and resources are updated regularly with COVID-19 information on:

Associated links

COVID-19: Indigenous awareness resources

Indigenous Community Support Fund

Accessing COVID-19 public health support for First Nations communities

Accessing COVID-19 public health supports for the territories, Nunavik and Nunatsiavut

