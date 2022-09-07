Sep 07, 2022, 12:45 ET
OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON , Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Keeping up to date with COVID-19 vaccines continues to be one of the most effective ways to protect against serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. First Nations, Inuit and Métis across the country have access to vaccines through vaccine clinics. As we move into the fall and approach the upcoming flu season, it is important to stay up to date on the recommended vaccination doses.
Since vaccine protection decreases over time, it is important to stay up to date by getting your first vaccine doses (primary series) and booster doses as recommended.
Booster doses are recommended for all eligible populations. If it has been six months since your last dose or six months since being infected with COVID-19, get another booster dose. While a previous COVID-19 infection can provide some protection, up-to-date vaccination—including booster doses—is recommended to provide longer-lasting, more effective protection against severe outcomes.
Another way to protect yourself and reduce the spread of COVID-19 is by choosing to follow individual public health measures, including wearing a mask, staying home when sick, and improving indoor ventilation.
In August 2022, the following data was reported from First Nations communities:
- 815 average daily reported active COVID-19 cases
- An 8% increase from July 2022
- 16 newly reported hospitalizations
- A 20% decrease from July 2022
- 12 newly reported deaths
- A 29% decrease from July 2022
The following web pages and resources are updated regularly with COVID-19 information on:
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Vaccines administered
- PPE shipments to communities
- Epidemiological summary of COVID-19 cases in First Nations communities
COVID-19: Indigenous awareness resources
Indigenous Community Support Fund
Accessing COVID-19 public health support for First Nations communities
Accessing COVID-19 public health supports for the territories, Nunavik and Nunatsiavut
