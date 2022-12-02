OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As people are spending more time together indoors, respiratory illnesses are increasing this fall. One of the best ways to protect yourself from becoming really sick is to stay up to date with your COVID-19 and annual flu vaccines. Getting vaccinated can also make an impact by helping to reduce hospitalizations due to respiratory illness, which decreases pressure on an already strained healthcare system.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis across the country have access to vaccines through vaccine clinics and health centres. This includes access to the updated bivalent vaccines that are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron variant, which is currently circulating in Canada.

As protection from COVID-19 vaccination decreases over time, booster doses are recommended to increase the immune response and helps improve protection against severe outcomes. These are available through your local healthcare providers.

If it has been six months since your last dose or since being infected with COVID-19, it may be time to get a booster dose. This is especially important if you are at high risk for severe illnesses from COVID-19. In some provinces and territories you may be offered a booster as soon as three months after your prior vaccination based on local epidemiology and circumstances.

We continue to encourage people to continue thinking about the risks and making informed decisions on using individual public health measures to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, including:

Frequent hand hygiene; wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

Performing hand hygiene before and after removing a mask.

Avoiding crowded indoor spaces.

Keeping high touch surfaces clean.

Self-isolating following a positive COVID-19 test or being directed to self-isolate by public health authorities.

Wearing a mask in public indoor settings. You should feel free to wear a mask even if it's not required in your community or setting.

Staying home if sick, even if you have tested negative for COVID-19.

Improving indoor ventilation by opening windows and doors when possible.

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, including influenza and pneumococcus, if eligible.

Monthly review — November 2022

In November 2022, the following data* was reported from First Nations communities:

367 average daily reported active COVID-19 cases

A nearly 47% decrease from October 2022

15 newly reported hospitalizations with COVID-19

A 15% decrease from October 2022

4 newly reported deaths with COVID-19

A 33% decrease from October 2022

* With reduced frequency of COVID-19 reporting, November counts are likely affected by reporting delay.

The following web pages and resources are updated regularly with COVID-19 information on:

