Indigenous Leaders and Global Business Executives to Convene in Toronto for 9th Annual First Nations Major Projects Coalition Conference

The Coalition's Ninth Annual Conference is one of the largest Indigenous economic conferences in the world. Themed around creating prosperity for "The Next Seven Generations", the event offers long-term solutions for sustainable development within the context of growing geopolitical instability.

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - From April 29 to May 1, the First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) will host its annual conference at the Sheraton Centre in downtown Toronto, bringing together over 2000 Indigenous leaders, business executives, investors and natural resource experts for crucial conversations that will advance Indigenous economic sovereignty and create new pathways for collaboration and partnership on major projects.

The conference agenda includes an exciting lineup of panel sessions and keynotes that feature Indigenous leadership from around the world, corporate executives, finance experts and Indigenous innovators. They will discuss the shifting landscape of Indigenous economic sovereignty with the goal of advancing critical conversations to align Indigenous priorities with Canada's evolving political and economic landscape. As First Nations take a larger role in the ownership and development of major natural resource and infrastructure projects, topics will explore long-term solutions for responsible development that help advance Indigenous self-determination now and into the future.

Speakers will include:

The Māori Queen, Her Majesty Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po

His Majesty Kgosi Leruo Tshekedi Molotlegi of the Bafokeng Nation

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

Stuart Chambers, Chair, Anglo American

Dave McKay, CEO, Royal Bank of Canada

Jon Davey, Head of Indigenous Services, Scotiabank

Clint Davis, CEO, Cedar Leaf Capital

Rohitesh "Ro" Dhawan, President and CEO, International Council on Mining and Metals

and many more Indigenous leaders, financial experts and industry innovators.

"FNMPC's conference is one of the best opportunities to build the relationships necessary for project certainty and shared prosperity," said Mark Podlasly, CEO of FNMPC. "It is an opportunity to bring various actors together in the spirit of genuine collaboration and have constructive conversations about how First Nations can benefit from major projects, expand their capacity through own-source revenue and build long-term economic independence."

FNMPC works alongside over 180 members, providing commercial advice, business negotiation support, financing strategies and technical counsel, supporting Nations to make informed, strategic decisions about the projects taking place on their land, while also working with members to build the relationships necessary for informed decision-making and long-term economic opportunities. The Coalition leverages technical expertise to support First Nations in gaining access to capital and creating opportunities for equity partnerships in major projects, ensuring these projects move forward with the meaningful support of the communities they impact.

The conference will expand on this work, exploring the potential of new financial tools, such as Indigenous-led sovereign wealth funds and the growing Indigenous bond market, to unlock new pathways for FNMPC members and advance self-determination for generations to come.

"Now, more than ever, Indigenous expertise and equitable partnerships are key assets to shaping the future of major projects," said Podlasly. "In this time of global uncertainty, our members have the knowledge and experience to lay the strong economic foundation that will benefit future generations, while also meeting the challenges of today."

The 9th annual FNMPC conference will take place from April 29 to May 1 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. Interested parties can register at: www.fnmpc.ca/conference/registration-information

MEDIA

Join us: Members of the media are invited to register for accreditation by April 28 at 5:00 p.m. ET by emailing [email protected].

Conference agenda: https://fnmpc.ca/conference/agenda/

List of sponsors: https://fnmpc.ca/conference/sponsors/

Registration: www.fnmpc.ca/conference/registration-information

Conference Primer: https://fnmpc.ca/tools-resources/reports-publications/

About First Nations Major Projects Coalition

The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) is a national, First Nation-led coalition representing over 180 First Nations committed to advancing Indigenous ownership and participation in major projects across Canada. Built by First Nations, for First Nations, FNMPC provides tools, technical expertise and advisory support to help members evaluate opportunities, manage risks and make informed decisions about projects in their territories.

As a non-profit organization, FNMPC supports informed, independent decision-making by its members, advancing long-term economic opportunities while upholding environmental stewardship and Indigenous rights.

SOURCE First Nations Major Projects Coalition

Media Contacts: Jennifer Storm, Communications Manager, First Nations Major Projects Coalition, E: [email protected]; Scott Bandy, Crestview Strategy, E: [email protected], P: (613) 880-1654