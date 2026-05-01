FNMPC's 9th Annual Conference Opens in Toronto with Focus on Indigenous Capital and Ownership

Day one opened with a welcoming address, opening ceremony and a cultural performance by Red Sky Performance, followed by introductory remarks from National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict, The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of RBC, Sharleen Gale, Executive Chair of FNMPC, and Mark Podlasly, Chief Executive Officer of FNMPC.

Delegates also heard international perspectives on Indigenous nation-building and long-term wealth creation from Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, the Māori Queen, and His Majesty Kgosi Leruo Tshekedi Molotlegi, King of the Royal Bafokeng Nation. Their participation, along with the conference's focus on Indigenous-led capital, ownership and governance, gives this year's event a distinct global dimension.

Thursday's sessions focused on mining, critical minerals, energy infrastructure and ownership models, including how First Nations are moving beyond consultation to take equity positions, shape project governance, and participate directly in the economic benefits of development.

"This year's conference reflects a major shift in Canada's economy and in the role of First Nations within it," said Sharleen Gale. "As governments and markets look for ways to strengthen growth, resilience and project certainty, Indigenous ownership and leadership are central to how major projects move forward."

"The conversation is no longer just about whether First Nations are included," said Mark Podlasly, "It is increasingly about how Nations participate as owners, how they access capital on competitive terms and how they use tools such as bonds, equity structures, and long-term investment vehicles to build prosperity on their own terms. That is what makes this year's agenda especially timely. It is focused on the practical financial mechanisms that can turn opportunity into ownership."

Friday's program will focus on finance and capital markets, with sessions on Indigenous bonds, sovereign wealth funds, public markets, and project ownership. The day will begin with the opening of the Toronto Stock Exchange from the conference floor, along with remarks from TMX Group Chief Executive Officer John McKenzie and The Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario.

Alongside discussions on major projects and partnerships, the program will examine existing and new financial structures available to First Nations as they move from project participation to long-term ownership.

Highlights of the conference will continue to be available on FNMPC's LinkedIn channel.

Key Insights from Conference Speakers

"It was an honour to join so many inspiring leaders to help kick off this year's First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) conference. The energy in the room reflected what I'm seeing more broadly: a genuine alignment across government, business and Indigenous partners to set big goals – and get big things done together," said Dave McKay, President and CEO of RBC. "RBC's approach will continue to be grounded in the understanding that long-term Indigenous prosperity is at the heart of a growing economy and thriving society for Canada."

"Ontario is building the roads, transit, energy and infrastructure needed to support long-term growth and protect our province from tariffs and economic uncertainty," said Premier Doug Ford. "That work depends on strong partnerships, and this conference reflects the growing role First Nations are playing in shaping the major projects and economic opportunities that will help drive the province forward."

"In the energy and natural resource sectors and beyond, we cannot build Canada Strong for All without meaningful, long-term partnerships with First Nations," said Minister Hodgson. "The discussions at the 9th Annual FNMPC Conference underscore the importance of Indigenous leadership, access to capital, and durable project structures in shaping the country's economic future."

The conversations taking place at this year's Conference reflect the growing role of First Nations in shaping Canada's economic future and advancing development models built on partnership, ownership, and long-term stewardship.

About First Nations Major Projects Coalition

The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) is a national, First Nation-led coalition representing over 180 First Nations committed to advancing Indigenous ownership and participation in major projects across Canada. Built by First Nations, for First Nations, FNMPC provides tools, technical expertise and advisory support to help members evaluate opportunities, manage risks and make informed decisions about projects in their territories.

As a non-profit organization, FNMPC supports informed, independent decision-making by its members, advancing long-term economic opportunities while upholding environmental stewardship and Indigenous rights.

SOURCE First Nations Major Projects Coalition

Media Contacts: Jennifer Storm, Communications Manager, First Nations Major Projects Coalition, E: [email protected]; Scott Bandy, Crestview Strategy, E: [email protected], P: (613) 880-1654