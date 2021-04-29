India's surging COVID-19 crisis and how Canadians can help

"We're truly heartbroken by this new, devastating second wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping through India, and its impact on millions of girls and boys," says Michael Messenger, President and CEO of World Vision Canada. "Canadians can help by supporting organizations like World Vision that are stepping up to address this growing crisis within a crisis. We will continue doing everything in our power to support the most vulnerable people in India and other pandemic hotspots."

World Vision India's escalated response will support hospitals, health centres, and communities with personal protective equipment, surgical masks, sanitizer, oxygen concentrators and temporary structures for patient overflow. Frontline staff will also continue to provide vulnerable families with life-giving essentials.

"India is going through one of the toughest phases in the crisis and the emergence of new strains has made the control efforts harder," says World Vision India's National Director, Madhav Bellamkonda. "There is a risk of losing some important gains India has made in the fight against COVID-19."

World Vision has already reached 4.8 million people in India with assistance targeted to help the most vulnerable cope with the devastating economic impacts of earlier lockdowns and COVID-19 prevention efforts. This includes working with male and female faith leaders to combat scepticism about vaccines and pressing for fair and equitable vaccine distribution.

As more and more Canadians are getting vaccinated to end the crisis, World Vision is warning that the pandemic is intensifying globally, particularly in the developing world. Globally, cases have now increased for the ninth straight week, with Asia and the Western Pacific seeing the largest rise with nearly as many cases globally last week as in the first five months of the pandemic. World Vision is closely monitoring countries such as Bolivia, Ecuador, Mexico, Syria, and Papua New Guinea where new spikes in caseloads have been emerging.

How Canadians can help:

