Indeed Labs™ Expands Global Reach with Launch on Nykaa.com

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- Canadian skincare brand Indeed Labs™ is excited to partner with online retailer, Nykaa.com, to offer its range of science-based, affordable skincare to fans across India. Beginning August 1, 2023, Indeed Labs™ launches its entire range of products at nykaa.com, including the award-winning and iconic nanoblur™, TikTok-viral nanobronze, and best-selling pepta-bright™.

Nykaa.com is a trusted destination for beauty enthusiasts across India, making it the perfect platform for Indeed Labs™ to introduce the market to its line of targeted solutions that address real skin concerns of all ages. From hyperpigmentation to wrinkles, there is a solution for all skin types. All Indeed Labs™' products are fragrance-free, cruelty-free, and created with premium quality, clinically proven ingredients that are responsibly-sourced.

"We are thrilled to expand our global presence, and introduce consumers in India to Indeed Labs™," says Dimitra Davidson, President and COO of Indeed Labs™. "Indeed Labs™' mission has always been to make innovative and premium quality formulas accessible and affordable to all. This launch allows us to reach a new demographic, who we know will connect and resonate with the brand and our products."

Indeed Labs™ is currently available at nykaa.com with prices ranging from ₹1790 - ₹3570.

Indeed Labs™ may be playful, but they don't play around when it comes to skincare. Wild claims, fancy packaging, and photoshopped skin don't give people real results. Science-based formulas do. That's why Indeed Labs™ creates products with premium quality, clinically proven ingredients that are responsibly-sourced. Since inception, the mission has been to change the way consumers look at skincare and their skincare journey. The brand strives to be the one consumers turn to for real results, and formulas driven by science. Always at the forefront of innovation, their goal is to revolutionize the skincare industry with trusted products that deliver the results consumers are looking for, at wallet friendly prices.

