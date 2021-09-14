Indeed Announces Interview Days Initiative, a Week-Long Virtual Hiring Event From September 27 to October 1

"Indeed's mission is to help people get jobs, and we know how important it is for us to deliver on this mission in today's labour market. We also believe that getting a job should be faster and simpler, so to that end we are launching our Interview Days initiative in Canada to quickly connect job seekers with a range of companies hiring now," said Maggie Hulce, SVP at Indeed. "We are also excited to partner with so many of our clients to get people across the country into these available jobs as soon as possible."

Interview Days consists of virtual interviews hosted by employers using Indeed Hiring Platform , a new solution that helps job seekers quickly connect with employers hiring for positions that match their skills and qualifications. Job seekers whose profiles meet the criteria can immediately proceed to the interview stage.

Indeed is also working with a number of nonprofits across the country for this initiative: select Goodwill/Renaissance locations and Dress for Success will help reach job seekers in their communities and offer the support and resources they need to find work.

Opportunities are available at over 55 participating companies across a variety of industries and include A&W Restaurants, Michael Garron Hospital and CGI Group. Job seekers can find all participating companies and apply for open roles at ca.indeed.com/interviewdays . For free resources on preparing for virtual interviews, visit the Indeed Career Guide .

